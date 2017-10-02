Here’s What The Violent Crime Rate In Calif. Was In 2016 –NOT GOOD

By

When the people of California passed Prop. 47, part of it downgraded the crime of rape. It decided that if a woman had drugs or alcohol in her system, it was determined to be a "non-violent crime. Yup, rape in many cases is now in California a non-violent crime. As expected, rapes have gone up. The largest increase in crime in California were rapes—up 7%—policy has consequences. The supposed good news was that property crimes were down. That is a lie. That to the ballot measure, property crimes of under $950 are misdemeanors at best. Most jurisdictions do not even arrest for the theft of a cell phone, laptop or anything under $950 of value. Rapes, other violent crimes are up. Could it be that by lowering the penalties and giving the criminals a quick round trip from the streets to jail and back on the streets, we have aided and abetted crime? The results speak for themselves.

Here’s What The Violent Crime Rate In Calif. Was In 2016

Violent crime increased while property crime decreased in California in 2016, according to FBI crime statistics released this week.

By Kristina Houck (Patch Staff), 10/1/17

Violent crime in the United States increased for the second consecutive year, new crime statistics for 2016 published by the FBI this week show. The FBI statistics reveal that while violent crime increased, property crime fell for the same period.

According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, the violent crime rate in the U.S. rose 3.4 percent, with an estimated 17,250 murders in 2016, an 8.6 percent increase from 2015. The property crime rate, on the other hand, fell 2 percent compared to 2015 figures.

In California, violent crime was up about 4.7 percent, with 174,796 violent crime offenses in 2016, compared to 166,883 in 2015. The FBI considers murder, non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault to be violent crimes. (Get Patch real-time email alerts for the latest news from your California neighborhood. And iPhone users: Check out Patch’s new app.)

The number of reported rapes in California saw the largest increase at about 7 percent, with 12,811 reported cases in 2015 to 13,702 in 2016, according to the data. Murder and non-negligent manslaughter rose by 3.7 percent, from 1,861 cases in 2015 to 1,930 in 2016. Aggravated assault went up 5 percent, with 99,349 cases in 2015 to 104,375 in 2016. Finally, robbery increased about 3.6 percent, with 52,862 robberies in 2015 compared to 54,789 in 2016.

Property crime in California, however, fell about 2.2 percent, from 1,024,914 crimes reported in 2015 to 1,002,070 in 2016.

While the increases may be eye catching, the FBI report tells a slightly different story when looking at data over a longer period of time. There were an estimated 1.2 million violent crimes in the U.S. in 2016, and while those numbers rose from 2015 to 2016, the five-year trend shows an increase of 2.6 percent from 2012, and the 10-year trend shows a decrease in violent crimes of 12.3 percent from 2007, according to FBI figures.

Experts at The Brennan Center for Justice at New York University say that overall, the data from the FBI show a decrease in the crime rate for the 15th year in a row.

The increase in the national murder rate is due in part to upticks in cities such as Chicago, accounting for more than 20 percent of the nationwide murder increase, the center explained. The 11 largest cities with populations greater than 1 million saw a 20 percent murder increase and a 7.2 percent violent crime increase.

The Brennan Center says its analysis shows the murder rate increased 7.9 percent nationally, which is consistent with the FBI’s own findings. A preliminary analysis of crime in 2017 by the Brennan Center estimates that the rates of overall crime, violence and murder in the 30 largest cities will all decrease in 2017.

The overall crime rate in the U.S. decreased by 1.4 percent in 2016, according to the center’s analysis.

“The FBI’s data show trends similar to what we’ve found for crime, murder, and violence in 2016,” Ames Grawert, a counsel in the Brennan Center’s Justice Program, said in a statement. “Crime remains near historic lows, with an uptick in murder and violence driven in part by problems in some of our nation’s largest cities. At the same time, other cities like New York are keeping crime down.”

The FBI said that of the 18,481 agencies eligible to participate in the program, 16,782 submitted data in 2016.

“For the sake of all Americans, we must confront and turn back the rising tide of violent crime. And we must do it together,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. “The Department of Justice is committed to working with our state, local, and tribal partners across the country to deter violent crime, dismantle criminal organizations and gangs, stop the scourge of drug trafficking, and send a strong message to criminals that we will not surrender our communities to lawlessness and violence.”

The Trump administration has warned of a crime wave, and President Donald Trump has often singled out the city of Chicago, threatening to send in the feds to combat the violent crime.

In its analysis, the Brennan Center found that gun violence accounted for 93 percent of the increase in murders.