Hidden Expenses In California’s Budget

California has a debt of $1.5 trillion, CalPERS unfunded liability is $1.4 Trillion, the State has a deficit of close to $2 billion and December revenues were down 12%. We will find lots of overspending, under reporting and incompetence in the finances of the State. Here is another $2 billion boo-boo. That is the good news—the choo choo to nowhere has just announced that scam is running $3 billion over budget. Note the latest year error is $2 billion—in the five years Brown has been Governor the total OPEB debt is $14 billion. California is in a recession and has a government that hides debts. Ready for the fall?

First in a Series: $2.3 billion Of Undisclosed OPEB Expense

David Crane, Medium, 1/19/17

A year ago, Governor Brown listed the state’s Retiree Health liability at $71.8 billion (see page 3 here). This year he lists that liability at $74.1 billion (see page 8 here). How did the state incur $2.3 billion of new debt without disclosure or voter approval? The answer: by not funding some expenses.

Retiree Health (otherwise known as “OPEB,” for “Other Post-Employment Benefits”) is a promise made to state employees to cover their post-retirement health care costs. Like pension promises, OPEB promises are supposed to be funded at the same time employees provide services so that the costs are borne by the citizens who receive the benefit of the services. If not, the costs plus interest are borne by citizens who didn’t get the benefit.

For a sense of how OPEB debt is created, read the State Controller’s OPEB Valuation report here. Unlike General Obligation bond liabilities that must be disclosed and approved by voters, the creation of OPEB liabilities is undisclosed and unapproved. That’s because states like California employ a cash-based form of budgeting that allows them to avoid recording expenses simply by not paying them. Unpaid, the expenses automatically become debt. States could elect to report the unpaid expenses in their budgets but not surprisingly, governors don’t jump at opportunities to add expenses to their budgets. Governor Brown is no exception. That’s how $14 billion* of OPEB debt has quietly been created since he took office in 2011.

At $74 billion, California’s OPEB debt is now nearly equal to the state’s $75 billion of General Obligation Bond debt. Because OPEB debt attracts interest at 4.25%, $74 billion of OPEB debt will translate into the crowd-out of ~$150 billion of services. You can see the progression of OPEB expense on page 128 of Governor Brown’s most recent budget. The ramp up is slow to start but because of the size of the debt and the waterfall nature of California’s budget, the negative consequences for discretionary programs are huge.

Solutions are difficult and made more difficult every day of delay. At a minimum the state budget should disclose costs whether paid or not. That way legislators can see how much money they must save. The state could also look for less expensive ways to provide retiree health care. One option — potentially unavailable if Congress does away with exchanges and credits under the Affordable Care Act — is to move beneficiaries to Obamacare exchanges. Other options include reducing benefits, though state employees didn’t cause this problem and rightfully expect promised benefits to be paid. Either way, legislators should press for truthful budgeting.

*The state had $60 billion of OPEB debt when Brown took office in 2011 (see page 5 of this report). NB: the $74 billion figure is as of June 30, 2015, more than 18 months ago. More OPEB debt has been created since then.