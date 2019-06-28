By

This is how corruption begins. Government artificially limits the market place. So, developers need to spend more to buy elected officials, pay off government workers. In the end the cost of space goes up, making it too expensive for small or middle size to stay. San Fran is good about raising taxes, bullying people, they are about to close off two miles of Market St., the main street in town—which will clog side streets and make it almost impossible to use a car in the car. Want clients to come to your office, even from San Jose it could be a full day trip, though 30 miles away. “Back in 2017, developer Build Inc. entitled a 40-story tower on the site that would provide 319 new condos, while funding another 103 affordable homes on nearby parcels. But the rising construction costs and impact fees have left the project without financing. It’s the latest example of a broader trend concerning both developers and pro-housing advocates alike. As developers grapple with high impact fees and rising construction costs, it’s increasingly difficult to will new projects out of the ground — creating another obstacle to tackling the Bay Area’s growing housing deficit. While the politicians cry about the lack of affordable housing, they do all they can to stop the building of affordable housing. This is bad for the public, but great for political donations—that is what this is really about.

High construction costs, fees choke S.F. housing pipeline

By Fiona Kelliher, SF Business Journal, 6/27/19

On the northwestern corner of Van Ness Avenue and Market Street in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighborhood, a parking lot has sat empty for years.

Back in 2017, developer Build Inc. entitled a 40-story tower on the site that would provide 319 new condos, while funding another 103 affordable homes on nearby parcels. But the rising construction costs and impact fees have left the project without financing.

It’s the latest example of a broader trend concerning both developers and pro-housing advocates alike. As developers grapple with high impact fees and rising construction costs, it’s increasingly difficult to will new projects out of the ground — creating another obstacle to tackling the Bay Area’s growing housing deficit.

“What I hear repeatedly is that developers are having a more challenging time,” said John Rahaim, planning director for the city of San Francisco. “Costs are certainly delaying the construction of housing in ways that I have not seen before.”

Almost 400 projects in the city, comprising 36,900 units, have been approved for over two years but haven’t started construction, according to the department. Of those, 6,095 are affordable.

Developers point fingers directly at local impact fees and the construction labor shortage. Lou Vasquez, founder of Build Inc., declined to comment on the company’s One Oak tower project, but expressed general concerns that construction costs and fees have become insurmountable for developers.

Starting in January of this year, most development fees increased by about 6 percent. The fees effectively serve as a charge on development, and mean an extra price tag for developers.

One Oak, for example, is subject to about $44 million in impact fees, or about $139,000 per unit. And at the same time, construction costs rose almost 13 percent between 2011 and 2016 in San Francisco, according to the UC Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation.

It’s a catch-22, said Ted Egan, economist for the city of San Francisco: There’s not enough housing for construction workers to live in the Bay Area, which creates a labor shortage, which in turn makes construction costs higher.

In fact, San Francisco beat New York this year as the globe’s most expensive place to build, according to industry-tracking consulting company Turner & Townsend.

“(Costs) are having a depressing effect, certainly, especially in San Francisco where you’re seeing the pipeline drying up in the next three or four years. That’s directly attributable to costs,” Vasquez said. “Tying our hands to keep us from building is not the way to solve the housing crisis.”

Even so, projected housing production as a whole hasn’t actually dropped off as dramatically as developers might claim. Data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development show that filed building permits have not shown a strong trend in any particular direction, Egan said: Although last year’s permits dropped off by about 9 percent, permitting still remained ahead of the five-year average.

The permits provide a rough indication of developers’ financial confidence in building projects, as well as how many sites could be delivered in the coming years. That’s separate from housing production — or completed units — which dropped off by over 40 percent last year.

“It’s very difficult to sort out the different effects of rising fees, rising labor costs, and moderating prices and rents — but all three of those things would tend to put a crimp in construction, and we are seeing a little bit of a crimp,” Egan said.

Still, it’s unlikely that the city decides to change the fee structure anytime soon, Rahaim said. And when it comes to encouraging or subsidizing modular construction, there are “serious issues around labor,” he added.

One thing that regional groups have discussed, though, is some sort of infrastructure bank that would help developers get loans for infrastructure on large-scale projects. That could help pare down costs for massive developments requiring all-new construction — like Treasure Island or the Concord Naval Bay — that get bogged down with expensive improvements before going vertical.

“If we have thousands of units that are approved and not moving forward, it’s a problem,” Rahaim said.