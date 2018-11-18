By

Good news for the fate of the United States—and I do not think I am overplaying it. Over 20 million illegal aliens are in our nation. Under previous administrations, the Census counted them, then used their numbers to create congressional districts—all helpful to the Democrats—giving California, New York, even Texas, members of congress they did not deserve—taking representation from honest citizens in the other States. Now, Trump is ending this corrupt practice—and the Supreme Court will rule on it before the end of June, 2019, in time for the Census to go forward. “The Supreme Court announced Friday it will grant an expedited hearing on the Trump administration’s request to add a question concerning citizenship to the 2020 census. The justices set oral argument for February, converting what had been a narrow request involving one part of the case into a full grant of review. At stake is one of President Trump’s key goals — asking people to disclose their citizenship when they take part in the 2020 count. Wouldn’t you want to know, city by city, how many people are here illegally?

High court obliges Trump, will enter census citizenship fray

By Stephen Dinan , The Washington Times, 11/16/18

The Supreme Court announced Friday it will grant an expedited hearing on the Trump administration’s request to add a question concerning citizenship to the 2020 census.

The justices set oral argument for February, converting what had been a narrow request involving one part of the case into a full grant of review.

At stake is one of President Trump’s key goals — asking people to disclose their citizenship when they take part in the 2020 count.

Anti-Trump state attorneys general and immigrant-rights groups sued to stop the question, arguing it will scare immigrants, both legal and illegal, away from taking part in the census, skewing the count. That, they say, will mean some states won’t get the congressional representation nor federal money they are entitled to.

A federal judge in New York has ruled that asking the question isn’t inherently illegal — indeed, it was part of censuses up to 1950, and is still asked by the Census Bureau to some smaller sample sizes. But the judge questioned the motives of the Trump administration in asking it.

The case appears to come down to a parsing of words of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who said he made the decision to add a citizenship question, dismissing advice of some top aides, “solely” because of a request by the Justice Department.