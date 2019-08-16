By

You will not have to move to New York to get that “Manhattan” feeling. Just go to San Diego. High Density is code word for government created gridlock and the formation of slums followed by crimes. “The San Diego City Council Monday tentatively approved an amendment to the city’s municipal code to add a sixth development zone category aimed at spurring high-density housing developments near public transit and employment areas. The council’s unanimous vote will add “mixed-use” to the municipal code as the sixth zoning category, the other five being open space, agricultural, residential, commercial and industrial. City officials proposed adding a mixed-use zoning category after receiving multiple proposals to build such developments, which currently require special discretionary permitting that takes longer to process and costs more money. In 30 years none of these council members will be in government and everybody will wonder how the destruction of San Diego happened. This measure is the beginning of the end for this once world class city.

from the L.A. Times

High-Density Housing Near Public Transit Is Aim of San Diego Code Change

Posted by Ken Stone, Times of San Diego, 7/29/19

The San Diego City Council Monday tentatively approved an amendment to the city’s municipal code to add a sixth development zone category aimed at spurring high-density housing developments near public transit and employment areas.

The council’s unanimous vote will add “mixed-use” to the municipal code as the sixth zoning category, the other five being open space, agricultural, residential, commercial and industrial. City officials proposed adding a mixed-use zoning category after receiving multiple proposals to build such developments, which currently require special discretionary permitting that takes longer to process and costs more money.

Mixed-use zoning will be available for developments that are primarily residential or employment-based. Secondary uses for mixed-use developments include residential space, employment space, offices and retail units.

Mixed-use developments that face the public right-of-way or a private drive or plaza will also be required to include building-front additions like bay windows, balconies and awnings.

Councilwoman Vivian Moreno said making mixed-use development easier is a boon for the city, allowing for the creation of “walkable communities that provide residents access to commercial uses near their homes such as grocery stores, coffee shops and restaurants.”

“It’s refreshing to see this come forward after years of project applicants being required to process discretionary permits with additional cost, time and money,” she said.

For developers seeking to rezone their current projects into the mixed-use category, city staff said the wait time to process a rezone is roughly 12-18 months, based in part on the speed with which developers return required paperwork to the city.

The rezone application also costs a developer roughly $12,000, a fee that could be avoided under the amended code.

Moreno and the mayor’s office agreed to consider future incentives for developers such as an expedited rezoning process.

According to the city, mixed-use developments are intended to be located in so-called transit priority areas, which the city defines as sitting within a half-mile of a current transit stop or one funded and scheduled to be completed within five years.

The council’s Land Use and Housing Committee unanimously approved the amendment in May, arguing that mixed-use housing is the future of urban housing development. Councilman Scott Sherman, who sits on the committee, said the amendment is a free-market solution to increasing development.

“I’ve always been a proponent of letting the market decide what needs to be developed because that usually seems to work out best when people know exactly what the market wants, they can develop towards that,” he said. “By changing these zones … that can really allow the market that flexibility that it needs to make more development happen.”

The amendment ordinance will require a second council vote to formally take effect, per the city charter. The council did not elaborate on when that second vote will be held, but it is likely to be after the council returns from its summer recess Sept. 9.