Arnold Schwarzenegger lied to us about costs, routes, ridership and time to complete the train to nowhere. "A new report released earlier this month by the California High Speed Rail Authority revealed a shocking reality – the 171 mile segment from Merced to Bakersfield would now cost a whopping $33 billion – $10 billion more than the project's budget from just last year. What makes matters even worse, this single segment now will cost more than the original estimate for the entire 500 mile system which was approved by voters in 2008."

High-Speed Rail Authority Misleads on Failing Reality – California Senate Republicans Outline REAL Facts

San Diego News Desk, 3/29/23

SACRAMENTO – Members of the Senate Transportation Committee held an oversight hearing yesterday to discuss the California Democrats’ overhyped and over budget California High-Speed Rail. Major red flags indicate the High Speed Rail is in serious jeopardy.

While the High-Speed Rail Authority’s Communications and Outreach website is full of descriptive videos, press conference posturing, and even this “Get the Facts” page, California Senate Republicans want Californians to know the real truth and have outlined a list of facts v myths about the High-Speed Rail. Click here to read more.

“Why does the majority party keep tossing desperately needed dollars into this endless money pit?,” asked Senator Roger Niello (R-Fair Oaks). “When the voters passed Proposition 1A in 2008, they thought they were approving the “Safe, Reliable High-Speed Passenger Train Bond Act.” This project is not at all what voters approved, we’re looking at essentially a $100 billion amusement park ride from Bakersfield to Merced. It’s time for this state to defund the High-Speed Rail and use those funds to tackle other pressing infrastructure challenges such as water, flood control, or roads.”