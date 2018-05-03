By

Thanks to the High Speed Rail Authority, parts of Fresno look like the Third World, business owners forced out, residents mandated to move—and at the end of the day, this corrupt enterprise will never be built—they still have to come up with $190 billion to complete the project and then find money to operate it. “Construction began nearly two years ago and it’s making access to local businesses is a difficult task. Drivers must navigate through detours and lane closures just to get to their favorite fast restaurant or billiards place. “It can be a little confusing to some. So we ask that motorists in the area pay extra attention to the traffic flow and the signs,” said Sam Yniguez of Caltrans. The owner of Blue Fin Billiards at Ashlan and Golden State relies on those signs to attract customers to his business. Tom Hill says walk-in business has dropped off 100% and that has produced a significant loss for his pool hall.” Yet the scam artists will not pay for the disruption, lost of business and loss of customers they have caused. If a private firm did this, the courts would mandate payments. Since it is government, they have the ultimate right to kill off anything you want. Shame on us for allowing this. High Speed Rail construction driving some customers away from Northwest Fresno businesses

By Reuben Contreras, KFSN, 5/2/18

The intersection of Ashlan Avenue and Golden State Boulevard is ground zero for the Highway 99 Realignment Project to make room for High-Speed Rail in Northwest Fresno.

Caltrans is building a new overpass for Ashlan Avenue and moving both Golden State Boulevard and Highway 99 one hundred feet to the west.

Construction began nearly two years ago and it’s making access to local businesses is a difficult task. Drivers must navigate through detours and lane closures just to get to their favorite fast restaurant or billiards place.

“It can be a little confusing to some. So we ask that motorists in the area pay extra attention to the traffic flow and the signs,” said Sam Yniguez of Caltrans.

The owner of Blue Fin Billiards at Ashlan and Golden State relies on those signs to attract customers to his business.

Tom Hill says walk-in business has dropped off 100% and that has produced a significant loss for his pool hall.

“If you don’t know where to turn, it is very easy to miss your turn and you get over here where the traffic is congested,” said Hill. “I’ve actually had people tell me, yeah I tried to get in the other day and we just left because we couldn’t get in.”

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand understands the frustration local businesses and drivers have during the construction project, but he says it will be worth in the long run.

“We’re getting millions of dollars invested with infrastructure improvements, (removing railroad) at-grade crossings but there is some inconvenience to it, closing down some streets and so on,” said Mayor Brand. “But remember, as we talk today there are hundreds of people being employed with good paying jobs by the high-speed rail.”

Businesses can contact Caltrans to evaluate their loss of business during construction which should be complete in January of 2019.