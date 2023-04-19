High Speed Rail construction to close southeast Fresno roads for more than 2 years

Want to make a slum—watch the train to nowhere complete the job in Fresno.

“California High-Speed Rail construction will require the closure of Church Avenue from Golden State Boulevard to just east of East Avenue.

The closure will last from April 17 to the fall of 2025.

“We are building 119 miles in Central Valley. Church Avenue is one of our very important crossings we are doing right now,” said Garth Fernandez, California High Speed Rail Authority Central Valley Regional Director

Railroad Avenue will be closed from Jensen to Florence Avenue.

This will kill off the businesses in the area, since traffic will be rerouted away. Though they say this is only for two years—most of the project is twenty years behind schedule already. This will kill property values in the area—and businesses will be forced to end payment of property taxes—so the tax revenues will go down for several years. This is a government made economic disaster. Note the article mentions nothing about the people who will be harmed by this scam.