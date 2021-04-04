High Speed Rail (Train to Nowhere) to Turn Wasco and Tehachapi Into Blighted/Noisy Areas

By

California has gangs and affordable housing efforts turning whole communities into unlivable slums. Now we have the biggest boondoggle in American history, the train to nowhere, creating slums and housing vacancies in the Central Valley. The High Speed Rail people go caught LYING again—claiming to put up sound walls—and they won’t. LYING about solving issues presented years ago—and the will not. “In a statement, the city of Tehachapi said: ” Despite eight years of working together with the HSR, the authority has failed to address the critical issues directed to them one year ago during the public review period. HSR told city officials that they could not afford to address the multiple problems that will negatively impact Tehachapi neighborhoods. The issues include severe noise impact to the Arabian Estate sand Ashe Village neighborhood just north of Highway 58, the originally proposed sound wall has since been removed by HSR. This lack of mitigation puts the neighborhood at an increased risk for blight and declined property value, similar to the issues being faced in Wasco.” They stile land. They bullied homeowners and business owners into selling on the cheap. They were supposed to finish San Fran to L.A. by 2022. Now they say they might finish Merced to Bakersfield by 2030—at a cost of at least $50 billion for a route with almost NO customers! Corruption? You bet.

Tehachapi identifies problems with the California high-speed rail project

By: Anthony Wright, 23ABC . 3/31/21

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Tehachapi is the latest city in Kern County to say that the high-speed rail project is having a negative impact on their community.

According to Tehachapi, multiple potential problems that would result from the railway have been found and submitted in writing. City officials say that the high-speed rail project has failed to address those issues and during the public comment period last year said that it would cost too much to fix.

In a statement, the city of Tehachapi said: ” Despite eight years of working together with the HSR, the authority has failed to address the critical issues directed to them one year ago during the public review period. HSR told city officials that they could not afford to address the multiple problems that will negatively impact Tehachapi neighborhoods. The issues include severe noise impact to the Arabian Estate sand Ashe Village neighborhood just north of Highway 58, the originally proposed sound wall has since been removed by HSR. This lack of mitigation puts the neighborhood at an increased risk for blight and declined property value, similar to the issues being faced in Wasco.”

Tehachapi Mayor Philip Smith and City Manager Greg Garrett will further discuss the issues the city is having with the project at a press conference on Monday.