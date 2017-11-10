By

How is the California economy going for businesses and families? The tax collections show the on coming recession for California. For the year, the numbers look good—but most recently, they look bad. “Sales tax receipts of $936.1 million for October were $45 million higher than anticipated in the budget. For the fiscal year, sales tax receipts of $6.86 billion are $195.3 million above budget estimates. Personal income tax (PIT) receipts for October totaled $5.38 billion, falling $49.8 million short of budget estimates. For the fiscal year to date, total PIT receipts of $22.97 billion are $166.4 million above assumptions in the 2017-18 Budget Act. Corporation tax receipts for October totaled $285.6 million, $78.1 million below projections—or 21.5 percent—after beating expectations for three consecutive months. For the fiscal year, corporation tax receipts of $1.81 billion are outpacing budget projections by 8.6 percent.” California has the highest taxes and the least affordable housing in the nation. Our pension systems are collapsing, the roads the worst in the nation and our government schools are crumbling. Watch the numbers carefully—we are in trouble.

Higher than expected sales tax revenues boost state’s coffers

Central Valley Business Times, 11/10/17

October sees $6.74 Billion collected by state

Person and corporate tax collections below estimates

California’s total revenues of $6.74 billion for October were just $38.7 million shy of expectations, even with two of the state’s biggest revenue sources missing the mark, says state Controller Betty Yee.

A strong month for retail sales made up for most of the shortfall.

For the first four months of the 2017-18 fiscal year, total revenues of $32.65 billion are outpacing budget projections by $544.8 million, or 1.7 percent, with all of the “big three”—personal income, retail sales and use, and corporation taxes—in the black.

Sales tax receipts of $936.1 million for October were $45 million higher than anticipated in the budget. For the fiscal year, sales tax receipts of $6.86 billion are $195.3 million above budget estimates.

Personal income tax (PIT) receipts for October totaled $5.38 billion, falling $49.8 million short of budget estimates. For the fiscal year to date, total PIT receipts of $22.97 billion are $166.4 million above assumptions in the 2017-18 Budget Act.

Corporation tax receipts for October totaled $285.6 million, $78.1 million below projections—or 21.5 percent—after beating expectations for three consecutive months. For the fiscal year, corporation tax receipts of $1.81 billion are outpacing budget projections by 8.6 percent.

Outstanding loans of $19.54 billion in October were $1.26 billion more than 2017-18 Budget Act estimates. This loan balance consists of borrowing from the state’s internal special funds. Unused borrowable resources in October exceeded projections by $1.78 billion, or 8.3 percent.