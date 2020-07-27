By

Republicans in California have some great candidates for office. Sadly, most of them can not get “leaders” to call them back or receive Party assistance—other than an endorsement. You hear the Leaders say we need to build a bench, train our leaders. So what is if “train” them, if you will not help them. San Diego has a great candidate for Congress in Juan Hildago. I thought you should see the quality of candidate we have—sadly ignored by the Establishment folks.

Hildalgo for Congress—San Diego

Juan Hildago, 7/27/20

Patriots:

My name is Sergeant Major Juan M. Hidalgo, Jr. USMC (Retired). I served the United States of America and Marine Corps for over 31 years. Like others, I have put my life on the line and fought for our country. I want to continue to serve this great land of ours by being elected to the United States Congress as your representative of the 51st District.

We Need to Take Our Country Back

Our country is at a crossroads. We must take our Country back from those who champion policies which do not value human life in all its phases, the respect of a common border and the liberalization of the entire society. If we are not successful in winning a majority in Congress, then the ultra-liberal faction will wage an all-out war on sound values. They will open our borders, get rid of the Second Amendment and attempt to force Americans to turn in their means of self-defense. We need to stop them, and the only way we can do this is by getting our message out to the voters in the 51st District.



I Will Fight for America

I have led men into battle, but today I am engaged in a different fight. I will fight for our veterans, and working-class Americans, regardless of party affiliation. Also, I will support every American’s right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I understand that these rights come from our Divine Creator and not the government. To win, I need to have 100 percent support from all patriots . . . which means I need your support for our campaign.

Who am I running against?

It is important to know that I am running against an open border, anti-America, idenity politics playing, liberal socialist that must go. Juan VARGAS is in lock step with Nancy Pelosi and votes against anything that will help the citizens of this country. He is a career politician that cannot name one thing that he has accomplished during his time in office to help the common everyday people in the 51st District. I have fought for our Country. His actions as a career politician have fought against our Country. He has refused to debate me and is completely disconnected with the District.

I Need your Support

I need your support, so that we can reach more of our fellow citizen patriots. Too many conservatives believe that we should only fight the easy fights. They believe and tell others that we should only support the races where there is a Republican leaning. I completely and empathically disagree. Because we do not typically fight for Democratic areas this feeds into the Democrat narrative that we do not care. We must fight for every District. Yes, even the ones that are a difficult fight. I am fighting for this seat because the people of this District and the entire United States of America matter. Many conservative strategists and many of our party will not even support my campaign and other campaigns because of the fact that there are more Democrats in the District. The 51st District, California, and the United States of America need me in Congress because I will always put them FIRST.



The 51st Congressional District

This is such an important District. The 51st District encompasses the entire California Mexican border. Illegal immigration is a huge issue and America needs someone who supports and understands border security. I have spent my entire adult life studying and understanding National Security. It is time that we put a man in office that will help and support the President to secure our Southern Border.

Comparison:

As you will see in the comparison below, there is a complete difference in the ideology between my opponent and myself. You will see that my conservative values agree with most Americans no matter what political party they belong to. In contrast, you see the liberal “values” of my opponent. Please keep in mind although we share the same first name I am the RIGHT Juan and he is clearly the WRONG Juan.

Great Ways to Contribute to Our Campaign

I am sure you agree we need to take back this and many other seats. To win this race I need your help and financial support. The maximum contribution for an individual adult is $2,800. If you are able to contribute $1,000.00, $500.00, $250.00 or even $100.00 it would be a great blessing. I am grateful for any and all contributions. Together we will win this race and bring common sense back to the 51st District of California, and to the United States of America. Below you will find my website and mailing address. On my website you can contribute and read more about me and my campaign.

God Bless You and Semper Fidelis,

Sergeant Major Juan M. Hidalgo Jr. USMC (Retired)

Mailing checks please see attachment with needed information.

Mail to;

Hidalgo for Congress

1626-G Sweetwater Rd. #302

National City, CA 91950-7693

Electronic Contribution