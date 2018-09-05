By

Numerous Democrat campaigns, especially those in Florida, are unionizing their workers. In many businesses and political campaigns, interns are paid. Hillary Clinton is too cheap to pay for work—she prefers to give her interns a photo with her—and for the women, a promise to keep Bill away from them. “The job posting does not offer any alternative ways of compensation like school credit or a stipend During the 2016 presidential campaign, Clinton was criticized for asking the Federal Election Commission to allow some campaign workers to accept college credit and a modest stipend for compensation. Other candidates, like Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, paid his campaign interns $10.10 an hour for their work. From 2001 to 2016, both Hillary and Bill Clinton made over a combined $240 million from writing books, giving speeches and consulting work.” Congrats to Sanders—his choice. Too bad the massively wealthy Clintons refuse to pay for workers. Shame on them.

EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Clinton Is Hiring Interns For The Fall — But Won’t Pay Them A Cent

Joe Simonson, Daily Caller, 9/2/18

Hillary Clinton is hiring a batch of unpaid interns for the fall to work in her New York City office, according to documents obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Applications are currently being accepted on a rolling basis and will “run from September to mid-December.” The internship requires “a minimum of three days per week,” and undergrads “of all majors are encouraged to apply.”

While the amount of hours per day aren’t specified, the “internship is unpaid.”

“Interns will provide support to our staff, assisting our work on a wide range of projects. Work will include but will not be limited to: compiling press clips, monitoring social media, conducting research, drafting correspondence, and assisting with office management,” the job posting states.

Clinton’s office is looking for applicants who have “a high level of professionalism and discretion,” “strong research and writing skills,” “the ability to work collaboratively as part of a team,” “strong interpersonal communication skills,” “a diligent work ethic and a sense of conscientiousness,” as well as “enthusiasm, dedication, and a positive attitude.”

The job posting does not offer any alternative ways of compensation like school credit or a stipend

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Clinton was criticized for asking the Federal Election Commission to allow some campaign workers to accept college credit and a modest stipend for compensation.

Other candidates, like Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, paid his campaign interns $10.10 an hour for their work.

From 2001 to 2016, both Hillary and Bill Clinton made over a combined $240 million from writing books, giving speeches and consulting work.

A request for comment to Clinton’s office was not returned.