Hillary Clinton jokes ‘they all look alike’ after interviewer confuses Cory Booker, Eric Holder (RACIST)

Hillary Clinton is a racist. If Donald Trump said that Eric Holder and Cory Booker "all looked a like", the media would be coming down on him—as they should When Hillary says it, the media ignores her—a classic example of the double standard of the Left. I think this is an example of the racism of the media.

Hillary Clinton jokes ‘they all look alike’ after interviewer confuses Cory Booker, Eric Holder

By Jessica Chasmar , The Washington Times, 10/30/18

Hillary Clinton drew laughs during a discussion over the weekend when she joked that “they all look alike” after the interviewer confused black Democrats Eric Holder and Cory Booker.

Mrs. Clinton was talking about civility in politics during a discussion with Recode co-founder Kara Swisher when Ms. Swisher asked what the former presidential candidate thought about “Cory Booker … saying, ‘Kick them in the shins?’”

She was actually referring to Mr. Holder, the former attorney general who faced criticism earlier this month for telling a crowd of Democrats: “When they go low, we kick them.”

“Well, that was Eric Holder,” Mrs. Clinton corrected Ms. Swisher.

“I know they all look alike,” she joked, prompting a round of shocked laughter.

“No, they don’t,” Ms. Swisher retorted, adding, “Oh, well done.”

Before the joke, Mrs. Clinton , who has faced her own criticism for her comments on civility , lamented that politeness is often mistaken for political correctness.

“It’s respecting the diversity that we have in our society,” she said. “The Democratic Party is a much more diverse political party, attracting people who are African-American, Latino, LGBT.

“I don’t think it’s politically correct to say we value that,” she continued. “And I don’t want to go around insulting people, painting people with a broad brush — every immigrant is this, every African-American is that, every other person with different religious beliefs or whatever — that’s childish.”