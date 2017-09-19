By

If it weren’t for Hillary and Obama, the GOP would be in trouble in 2018. Obama policies being reversed by Trump shows the failure of the eight years of the totalitarian regime of Obama. For instance Congress said no to amnesty for illegal aliens—but Barack gave amnesty through DAPA—for adult illegal aliens—found unconstitutional, and DACA, amnesty for young illegal aliens—look at the controversy when Trump says we need to enforce the immigration laws and act legally. He says Congress should make the call, not a MEMO from the Oval Office. “Hillary Clinton on Monday would not rule out the possibility of challenging the results of the 2016 presidential election, saying it’s clear the Russians influenced the outcome and that the legitimacy of President Trump’s victory could be called into question as congressional and independent probes into Russian involvement move forward. In an interview with NPR, the former secretary of state — who will speak in Washington on Monday evening as part of her nationwide book tour — would not rule out formally contesting the results of the election. As long as she is in the headlines the public is reminded of her corruption and selling of America and lying to the FBI. Obama making his speaking tour reminds us of the ten trillion, doubling of the national debt and his failed policies against Iran, North Korea and ISIS—plus his hatred of Israel and support of terrorists in the Middle East. Glad we still have Pelosi, Hillary, Barack and Sanders to remind folks why even a mediocre Congressional GOP is better than a tax raising, terrorists apologist, killer of jobs and health care, in charge of Washington. I pray for their health and “leadership” every day.

Hillary mulls challenging legitimacy of 2016 election, cites Russian influence

Clinton May Challenge 2016 Election Results

By Ben Wolfgang, The Washington Times, 9/18/17

Hillary Clinton on Monday would not rule out the possibility of challenging the results of the 2016 presidential election, saying it’s clear the Russians influenced the outcome and that the legitimacy of President Trump’s victory could be called into question as congressional and independent probes into Russian involvement move forward.

In an interview with NPR, the former secretary of state — who will speak in Washington on Monday evening as part of her nationwide book tour — would not rule out formally contesting the results of the election.

“I wouldn’t rule it out,” she said, though she quickly admitted there’s virtually no legal path forward, and that challenging election results at this point would be unprecedented.

“There are scholars, academics, who have arguments that it would be [possible], but I don’t think they’re on strong ground. But people are making those arguments. I just don’t think we have a mechanism,” Mrs. Clinton said.

Monday’s interview is the latest in a whirlwind of appearances the former first lady has given as she promotes her book, “What Happened.” Over the past week, she’s continued to blame Sen. Bernard Sanders and others for her defeat, and she’s also doubled down on her call to end the Electoral College.

Mrs. Clinton won the popular vote last November but lost to Mr. Trump in the decisive Electoral College count.