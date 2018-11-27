By

Is it racist that so many Hispanic babies are aborted? Using the logic of the Left, this is obviously a racist act—some could call it genocide—if at the same time, to make up for the babies aborted, the same people prefer to bring illegal aliens into our nation. Confusing—do they like or hate Hispanics? “The number of Hispanic babies aborted in 2015 in the 31 states and the District of Columbia that report their abortion numbers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (72,056) outnumbered the migrants estimated to be in the current caravan from Central America (approximately 10,000) by about seven to one, according to new abortion data published by the CDC and estimates of the number in the caravan published by the New York Times and the Washington Post. In fact, there were more Hispanic babies aborted in New York City alone in 2015 (17,391), than there are people in the caravan today.” We know that Planned Parenthood was create by Margaret Sanger, for the purpose of aborting babies of color. This is just a continuation of her values and principles—racism.

Hispanic Babies Aborted in U.S. Outnumber Caravan 7 to 1

By Emily Ward , cnsnews, 11/26/18

(CNSNews.com) — The number of Hispanic babies aborted in 2015 in the 31 states and the District of Columbia that report their abortion numbers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (72,056) outnumbered the migrants estimated to be in the current caravan from Central America (approximately 10,000) by about seven to one, according to new abortion data published by the CDC and estimates of the number in the caravan published by the New York Times and the Washington Post.

In fact, there were more Hispanic babies aborted in New York City alone in 2015 (17,391), than there are people in the caravan today.

According to the CDC report, which was released on Friday , Abortion Surveillance – United States, 2015, women of Hispanic ethnicity had 72,056 abortions in 2015 in the 31 reporting states and the District of Columbia.

By comparison, there are an estimated 10,000 migrants in the caravan from Central America.

The Washington Post reported that “an estimated 7,000 to 10,000 Central Americans are currently en route through Mexico traveling in ‘caravan’ groups.” According to The New York Times , “Officials estimate that the number could reach more than 10,000.”

A chart in the CDC report (Table 14) shows that 72,056 Hispanic women, or 17.5 percent of all women who reported abortions in the United States (to the CDC), had abortions in 2015.

In New York City alone, according to the New York State Department of Health , 17,391 Hispanic babies were aborted in 2015.

The CDC does not collect abortion data from every state because the reporting is voluntary. For the Hispanic abortion information in Table 14, the CDC collected data from 31 states and the District of Columbia. There were 19 states that did not report their abortion numbers. These included California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The CDC further reported that Hispanic women had a higher rate of abortion in 2015 than non-Hispanic white women.

“In this report, abortion rates and ratios remained 1.5 and 1.3 times higher for Hispanic compared with non-Hispanic white women,” said the agency.

According to the CDC, ethnicity refers to whether a person is Hispanic or non-Hispanic.