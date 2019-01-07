Hispanic Unemployment Lowest on Record–Trump Policies Work!

By

What counts the most? Tweets or policy results. By far, the fact that Hispanic unemployment is at historic lows should be front page, every day. The Trump economic policies, tax cuts, regulation roll backs, less government interference, it all adds up to jobs. While the political media is concerned about opening our borders to foreign felons, Trump is pushing for jobs for all Americans—and getting them—over 310,000 new jobs in December alone. “Hispanic and Latino employment hit a new record high at 27,701,000 in the month of December, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data released Friday. CNS News reported that Hispanic-Latino demographics were first tracked in 1973 under the BLS. The Hispanic and Latino unemployment rate tied for the lowest rate on record at 4.4 percent, the same seasonally adjusted rate seen in October. Still U.S. unemployment was listed at 3.9%–so there is still room for improvement. Yet, the media is refusing to tell the public the truth—Trump policies work for all Americans.

Hispanic Unemployment Lowest on Record

Breitbart, Michelle Moons, 1/4/19



Hispanic December unemployment, at 4.4 percent, hit the lowest point since tracking the measure began in the United States.

Hispanic and Latino employment hit a new record high at 27,701,000 in the month of December, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data released Friday. CNS News reported that Hispanic-Latino demographics were first tracked in 1973 under the BLS. The Hispanic and Latino unemployment rate tied for the lowest rate on record at 4.4 percent, the same seasonally adjusted rate seen in October.

The Hispanic-Latino labor force participation rate rose for at least the fourth month in a row to hit 67 percent in December.

“Nearly 350,00 Hispanics were lifted out of poverty in 2017,” President Donald Trump declared at a Hispanic Heritage Month event in September. The president spent part of his speech at the White House celebration highlighting Hispanic-American success under the Trump administration economy.

Friday’s jobs report also revealed 312,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy in December.