The Fake News told us that if Donald Trump was elected President, the economy would collapse and people of color would be the first to be harmed. So, after twenty months of Trump economic policies, how is it going?
In other words, people of color, Hispanics are winners—after decades of corruption, fraud and hate by Democrat economic policy—forcing people of color to be wards of the State. This is why I believe the GOP is a winner for November 6—and in 2020 it could be a blow out by Trump. What do you think?
Hispanic Unemployment Rate Hits Lowest Level on Record in September
By Craig Bannister, cnsnews, 10/5/18
Seasonally-Adjusted Hispanic-Latino Unemployment Rate (Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)
The national seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for Hispanics and Latinos in the U.S. labor force fell to the lowest level on record in September of 2018, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data released Friday show.
In September, the unemployment rate for Hispanics and Latinos, aged 16 and up, was 4.5%, tying July 2018 for the lowest level since the BLS began tracking Hispanic-Latino employment data in 1973.
Hispanic-Latino employment statistics for September 2018:
- Unemployment rate: 4.5%, down from 4.7% in August
- Number Employed: 27,059,000 up from 26,927,000 in August
- Number Unemployed: 1,287,000, down from 1,315,000 in August
- Labor Force Participation: 66.0%, up from 65.9% in August
- Civilian Noninstitutionalized Population (16+ years old): 28,346,000, up from 28,242,000 in August
- Number Participating in Labor Force: 28,346,000, up from 28,242,000 in August
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
