Hispanic Unemployment Rate Hits Lowest Level on Record in September

The Fake News told us that if Donald Trump was elected President, the economy would collapse and people of color would be the first to be harmed. So, after twenty months of Trump economic policies, how is it going?

“In September, the unemployment rate for Hispanics and Latinos, aged 16 and up, was 4.5%, tying July 2018 for the lowest level since the BLS began tracking Hispanic-Latino employment data in 1973.”

In other words, people of color, Hispanics are winners—after decades of corruption, fraud and hate by Democrat economic policy—forcing people of color to be wards of the State. This is why I believe the GOP is a winner for November 6—and in 2020 it could be a blow out by Trump. What do you think?