Hispanic Unemployment Rate Sets New Record Low in April Thanks to President Trump

Never Trumpers in the GOP and the Democrat Party really refuse to face reality and the facts. These folks tell us that President Trump hates Hispanics. Why? Because he wants to enforce our immigration laws. Yet, he hates them so much we have historic low unemployment due to his tax policies. “The national seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for Hispanics and Latinos in the U.S. labor force fell to a record low of 4.2% in April, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data released Friday show. In April, the unemployment rate for Hispanics and Latinos, aged 16 and up, was 4.2%, down from 4.7% in March – breaking the record low of 4.3% set two months earlier in February. BLS began tracking Hispanic-Latino employment data in 1973. The number of unemployed Hispanics fell to 1,198,000 – the fewest unemployed since August of 2007 (1,190,000) and a decline of 165,000 from 1,363,000 in March of 2019.” We have Republican ;leaders in California telling candidates to ignore Trump. Stay away from him. To do so means you oppose his tax policies, oppose his ending of ISIS, his fight for fair trade agreements. Those who ignore Trump and tell others to do so are demanding the Trump supporters stop supporting the Republican Party Want to win or 2020 or continue the hate of the person who saved the United States?

Hispanic Unemployment Rate Sets New Record Low in April

By Craig Bannister, cnsnews.com, 5/3/19

The national seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for Hispanics and Latinos in the U.S. labor force fell to a record low of 4.2% in April, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data released Friday show.

In April, the unemployment rate for Hispanics and Latinos, aged 16 and up, was 4.2%, down from 4.7% in March – breaking the record low of 4.3% set two months earlier in February. BLS began tracking Hispanic-Latino employment data in 1973.

The number of unemployed Hispanics fell to 1,198,000 – the fewest unemployed since August of 2007 (1,190,000) and a decline of 165,000 from 1,363,000 in March of 2019.

The number of Hispanics employed fell to 27,348,000 from 27,566,000 in March and off from its record high of 27,701,000 in December 2018. The number of Hispanics participating in the workplace increased as Hispanics’ labor force participation rate fell to 65.9% from 67.0% in March.

Job Creators Network President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz says Hispanics’ job opportunites have benefited greatly from President Donald Trump’s pro-business policies:

“One of the biggest beneficiaries of the Trump economy has been Hispanics, whose entrepreneurial talents have been harnessed in this climate of deregulation and tax cuts. While Democrats play class warfare and identity politics, President Trump’s policies are creating a booming economy that is lifting all boats.”

Hispanic-Latino employment statistics for February 2019:

Unemployment rate: 4.2%, down from4.7% in March.

4.2%, down from4.7% in March. Civilian Noninstitutionalized Population (16+ years old): 43,289,000 up from 43,205,000 in March.

43,289,000 up from 43,205,000 in March. Number Participating in Labor Force: 28,546,000 down from 28,929,000 in March.

28,546,000 down from 28,929,000 in March. Labor Force Participation: 65.9, down from 67.0% in March.

65.9, down from 67.0% in March. Number Employed: 27,348,000 down from 27,566,000 in March.

27,348,000 down from 27,566,000 in March. Number Unemployed: 1,198,000, down from 1,363,000 in March.