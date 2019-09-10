Hispanic Unemployment Rate Ties All-Time Low

By

On one hand, President Trump is trying to close the border to illegal aliens—so more can not come here by jumping the immigration line. On the other hand, Trump economic policies are making history. Black, Asian, disabled, women and now Hispanic unemployment are at record lows. What has Trump done for the Hispanic community—made it safer and employed.

“In August, the unemployment rate for Hispanics and Latinos, aged 16 and up, was 4.2%, down from 4.5% in July, returning to the record low of 4.2% in April and May – which broke the record low of 4.3% set two months earlier in February. BLS began tracking Hispanic-Latino employment data in 1973.

285,000 more Hispanics had jobs in August, as the 27,866,000 employed broke the record for Hispanic employment of 27,701,000 set in December 2018. The number of Hispanics participating in the workplace rose in August, as did Hispanics’ labor force participation rate, which increased from 66.4% to 66.7%.

Why is Trump going to win in 2020? His economic policies of lower taxes and less regulations has made Hispanics, blacks and others full partners in the work place.

Hispanics and Latinos employed set a record high in August as their national, seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate matched its record low of 4.2%, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data released Friday show.

The number of unemployed Hispanics fell by 98,000 to 1,216,000, down from 1,314,000 in July.

Hispanic-Latino employment statistics for August 2019:

Unemployment rate: 4.2%, down from 4.5% in July

4.2%, down from 4.5% in July Civilian Noninstitutionalized Population (16+ years old): 43,630,000, up from 43,537,000 in July

43,630,000, up from 43,537,000 in July Number Participating in Labor Force: 29,082,000, up from 28,896,000 in July

29,082,000, up from 28,896,000 in July Labor Force Participation: 66.7%, up from 66.4% in July

66.7%, up from 66.4% in July Number Employed: from 27,866,000, up 27,581,000 in July

from 27,866,000, up 27,581,000 in July Number Unemployed: 1,216,000, down from 1,314,000 in July