Hispanics 70% of Registered Attendees for Trump’s El Paso Rally

When the California No-Trumpers blast Donald Trump for living in the White House, they are actually denouncing themselves for their hatred of the Republican Party. Trump did not cause the November 6 debacle in California THEY DID. By giving words to the lie that Trump hates Hispanics, that he fight for public safety is really a demand for bigotry, they allowed the Democrats to lie about the President and Republican. They caused it by not allowing the CRP to have a voter registration drive for six years.

On November 6, the Hispanics of Texas gave Republican Governor Abbott 40% of their votes—yet he has the same principles on immigration as does California Republicans—except for the No–Trumpers who demand control of the California Republican Party. Here is another example of the lie of the No-Trump movement in California:

“When President Donald Trump held a rally to tout his border security plan in El Paso, Texas on Monday, 70% of the 30,000 registered attendees were Hispanic, a Trump campaign manager says.

What’s more, nearly half of those registered were Democrats, Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale told Axios, providing the following estimated breakdown:

Democrats: 50%

Republicans: 25%

Swing Voters: 25%

“Our data shows that President Trump is building a coalition that extends far beyond the traditional Republican base,” Pascale told Axios.

Under Trump, the Hispanic unemployment rate remained under five percent in January (4.9%) , having hit a record low in two of the last four months (4.4% in October and December of 2018).”

Is it racist for No-Trumpers to oppose a President that created economic policies that allowed an historically low unemployment rate for Hispanics?