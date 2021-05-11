Historically RACIST Senate Democrats Vote to DISCRIMINATE Against Asians—No Surprise

By

Senate Democrats vote down amendment protecting Asians from discrimination

By Eric Utter, American Thinker, 5/11/21

Senate Democrats recently voted down an amendment to a hate crimes bill that would have barred “federal funding for any institution of higher education that discriminates against Asian Americans in recruitment, applicant review, or admissions.” The amendment was sponsored by Ted Cruz, John Kennedy, and Bill Haggerty. Cruz stated: “This amendment is straightforward. it targets the ongoing discrimination that is being directed against Asian-Americans by colleges and universities across the country.” He noted that many universities have been unjustly “denying admission to qualified Asian-American applicants in favor of underrepresented minority groups” and added that the Department of Justice had recently sued these universities until President Joe Biden put a stop to the lawsuits.

This isn’t the first time Democrats have treated Asian-Americans like second-class citizens…or worse. Think Franklin Roosevelt and the internment of roughly 120,000 Japanese-Americans in World War II, most of whom were actually American citizens.

Louisiana senator John Kennedy said, “We have major universities in this country that are discriminating in admissions against Asian-Americans. Discrimination is discrimination.” He added, “This is wrong, it is contemptible, it is odious.”

Cruz put up the amendment as part of a vote on Senate legislation called the “COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act” that would require “expedited review of hate crimes” by the Department of Justice. The “COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act” was proposed by Hawaii Democratic senator Mazie Hirono and would “establish online reporting of hate crimes or incidents” and “expand public education campaigns aimed at raising awareness of hate crimes and reaching victims.”

Ironically, Hirono voted against the amendment targeting discrimination perpetrated against Asians by so-called institutions of higher learning, calling it a “cynical attack” on universities that seek to “increase diversity.” (Hirono’s legislation is awaiting a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives.)

To recap, Democrats are in effect saying, “We have to protect the structural ability to discriminate against Asians (and white people) if we are to finally eliminate systemic racism in this country. Anyone with a brain knows that not discriminating against Asians (and white people) is raaacist!”