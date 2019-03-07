Hoge: Championships Are Won In The Off Season

By

Thanks to a group of volunteers, statewide, there will be a volunteer phone bank to turn out Republican voters in the 33rd State Senate District Special

Election on March 26. It is possible that we could have one or both GOP’ers in the runoff.

Hopefully the State Party and the L.A. County Party will put a full court press on this. We have two well qualified candidates, both Hispanic’s against several very well funded Democrats. In 2016 the Trump campaign mobilized 300,000 people in California to make calls to five swing States—all won by Donald Trump. In this race, we can also surprise the Democrats. The California Political News and Views will report on this race as an example of how committed the volunteers and Party are to elect Republicans to office.

Championships Are Won In The Off Season

By Roxanne Hoge, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 3/8/19



The title of this piece is an oft-repeated aphorism by any coach worth their salt, quoting Pat Summit, the legendary Division I basketball coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. She was right, of course. Everyone can see that, when it comes to sports, the teams who show up at the start of the season out of shape, overweight, and having vacationed after the playoffs don’t do well. The same is true for politics. Most normal people, of course, only pay attention to the Big Events – the Presidential elections, and sometimes the races for Governor or the US Senate.

But you aren’t a normal person. I can tell, because you’re reading a political website almost a full year before California’s early new Presidential primary. The truth is, as the new Chair of the California Republican Party, Jessica Patterson said upon her election, we need to “be about one thing. Winning.”

Right now, it’s the political off season, and dispirited California Republicans have a chance to hit the figurative weight room and get ready for the Big Game. How? By using the dreadful Top Two Primary system created by Prop 14 (and espoused by some of the very same Republicans claiming the death of the Party) to our advantage. You can’t lift a huge amount of weight without leverage, and that’s what we can use the upcoming Special Election for State Senate District 33, which is going on now (thanks to absentee ballots) until March 26, when people can vote at the polls. The job of voters in the district, which encompasses much of Long Beach and the communities of Cudahy, Bell, Bell Gardens, Lynwood, Maywood, Signal Hill, Paramount, South Gate, Vernon, Walnut Park, Huntington Park is to choose a replacement for Ricardo Lara, who became the California Commissioner of Insurance after the November election.

There are twelve names on the ballot, and only two of them are Republicans. By voting strategically in what is usually a very low turnout election, area residents who want to have common-sense representation in the very lopsided California State Senate can propel both Republican candidates — Jack Guerrero and Martha Flores Gibson – into the runoff. The math works in favor of such sanity, but only if California conservatives from all over the state get to work to help. Instead of just grumbling about the sorry state of our state, no matter where you live, you can do at least one of the following things:

Every campaign needs cash – to reach voters, to send mail, to communicate. Right now, you can donate money to Jack Guerrero here, and to Martha through her website. If you’re willing to spend 30 bucks for lunch at your local social Republican club, send the same amount their way.

No matter where you live, sign up to do phone banking. Live nearby? Then, volunteer to help harvest ballots or walk neighborhoods – do either of these things by mailing jack4senator@gmail.com or vote4martha@gmail.com with the subject line “I want to help.”

If you’re in Southern California, follow the lead of the folks in the area and of the California Republican Party and head to a fundraiser on Sunday, March 10th in Long Beach. Get details and RSVP here – and know that you’re going to put the party back in GOP!

The problem is that we have lots of people willing to talk the talk, and not too many willing to walk the walk. California is worth fighting for. That’s the title of an article I wrote last fall, and even though that election is over, the exhortation still stands. If you’re like the over 50% of Californians who are thinking of leaving the state, think of how much easier it would be to help Martha and Jack get into the State Senate than it would be to pack up and move. Both candidates are good people, and deserving of our help.

“Passivists say activism accomplishes nothing. What it actually accomplishes is practice. Practice for networking, practice for turnout, practice for speed, practice working as a team. Anybody who’s ever tried to get five people together for dinner knows it’s a pain, but look at the airport protests after the travel ban, and see how many people the hard Left can turn out on next to no notice.” (David Hines)

Coach Pat Summit also said “here’s how I’m going to beat you. I’m going to outwork you. That’s it. That’s all there is to it.”

Let’s get to work.