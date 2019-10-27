Hollis: Ethics Complaint Filed Against Rep. Adam Schiff

By

Ethics Complaint Filed Against Rep. Adam Schiff

Schiff Caught in His Own Test for ‘Illegal Conspiracy to Collude’

Jon Hollis, 10/25/19

The dictionary definition of hypocrite should include a photo of Adam Schiff, Democrat representative of California’s 28th Congressional District and Chair of the House Select Intelligence Committee.

After so many years of slinging mud at President Donald Trump for allegedly colluding with foreign nationals, Schiff has finally crossed a line. In an attempt to prove Trump’s collusion with Russia, Schiff failed his own three-part test to determine what constitutes an illegal conspiracy to collude, leading Jon Hollis, a Republican candidate for Schiff’s seat in Congress to file an ethics complaint.

The complaint shines a light on Schiff’s obvious hypocrisy, alleging, “Rep. Adam Schiff’s illegal collusion with foreign entities and misuse of taxpayer resources for opposition research on political enemies.”

Jon Hollis is available to explain why he filed an ethics complaint and share the substantial evidence supporting Schiff’s violation of the law, as evidenced by numerous news reports, video and audio recordings, and by Schiff’s own words. He can:

Discuss Adam Schiff’s setup for a three-part test for what constitutes an’ illegal conspiracy to collude’ with a foreign entity to dig up dirt on political opponents.

Showcase Adam Schiff’s conversation with two Russian nationals, who he believed were Ukrainian politicians., and show how he met his own three-part test for an illegal conspiracy to collude with a foreign entity to dig up dirt on political opponents;

Highlight Schiff’s attempt to mask his wrong doing, by mentioning that he will work with the FBI.

Raise the awareness about how Schiff abused the power of his office when he tried to involve the FBI in participating in conducting opposition research on a President who is a member of the opposing political party and he misused taxpayer funds when he involved his congressional staff in helping with his political vendetta.

Jon Hollis, a 10-year film industry professional and small business owner, grew up in Fresno where he witnessed firsthand the negative impacts of liberal policies, which turned the once quaint and conservative valley into a hotbed of homelessness, vagrancy and criminal activity.

Jon Hollis is running to defeat Adam Schiff and to protect jobs and the economy, end homelessness, repair our crumbling infrastructure, and hold corrupt California politicians accountable. Jon Hollis is available for interview to discuss his ethics complaint against Representative Adam Schiff.