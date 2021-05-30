Hollywood Bowl Drops Limitations On Capacity — Will Allow 100% Of Seats To Be Sold –Victory for Common Sense

By

Great news! The Hollywood Bowl which was going to limit attendance, segregate attendees and demand proof of vaccination has given up all the non scientific politician garbage. Instead, they are selling tickets, asking a price and if you pay, you get a ticket—just like we had before politicians pretended to be medical people. “Big post-pandemic news: The Hollywood Bowl is switching to 100% capacity for its reopening in July. Previously, the Bowl planned to open at two-thirds capacity. It’s also removing vaccination requirements. The state only recommends — but isn’t requiring — proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for large outdoor venues once California fully reopens on June 15. If you do not want to be free, no problem—don’t buy a ticket.

Hollywood Bowl Drops Limitations On Capacity — Will Allow 100% Of Seats To Be Sold

By Megan Nguyen, LA 1st, 5/28/21

Big post-pandemic news: The Hollywood Bowl is switching to 100% capacity for its reopening in July. Previously, the Bowl planned to open at two-thirds capacity.

It’s also removing vaccination requirements. The state only recommends — but isn’t requiring — proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for large outdoor venues once California fully reopens on June 15.

For those not feeling enthusiastic about the tight seating at the iconic location, you can opt out. Anyone who bought a ticket under the previous guidelines and isn’t comfortable with the new ones can ask for a full refund.

Those first concerts open to the general public are for the Bowl’s annual Fireworks Spectacular on July 3-4. This year the featured act is Kool & The Gang.