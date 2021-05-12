Hollywood Bowl to Segregate Those Who Get Jabbed and Those That Do Not

By

In 1950 in the South, government segregated people by race. In 2021, Hollywood is going to segregate people by use of a vaccine, known to hospitalize and kill many who take it. With no science, the Hollywood Bowl, an outdoors venue, will put vaccinated people in one area, free to live normally, while those who do not take the vaccine will be in the back of th bus—while paying the full price. As for me, I do not go to segregated venues. I oppose segregation, either by race of vaccine—neither has scientific data to show that racism or mandating a vaccines is scientifically approved. Will you sit in the back of the bus—or go to places where everybody is wanted? Equally.

Hollywood Bowl Concerts To Return July 4th Weekend

By Megan Nguyen and Mike Roe, LA 1st, 5/11/21

After more than a year, music is coming back to the Hollywood Bowl — the Los Angeles Philharmonic unveiled its summer lineup Tuesday.

Things kick off this Saturday, but sorry, you can’t see Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Phil quite yet — unless you’re a health care worker or a first responder. The concert is one of five private, invitation-only events at the Bowl ahead of the venue opening to the general public.

Those first concerts open to the general public are for the Bowl’s annual Fireworks Spectacular on July 3-4. This year they’ll be featuring classic party funk group Kool & The Gang.

Capacity will be capped at 67% to start, with the majority of all concert seats reserved for fully vaccinated guests. Those sections won’t be socially distanced, and you’ll need to bring a photo ID and proof of vaccination to get in.

Guests in the non-vaccinated sections will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Other highlights of the concert season include:

Christina Aguilera July 16-17

July 16-17 Cynthia Erivo July 30

July 30 H.E.R. Aug. 13-14

Aug. 13-14 “Maestro of the Movies” John Williams Sept. 3-5

Sept. 3-5 Yo-Yo Ma Sept. 14

Sept. 14 Herbie Hancock Sept. 26

Movie screenings with live music will be back, too. Features include:

The Princess Bride July 31

July 31 The annual Sound of Music sing-a-long Aug. 21

Aug. 21 Black Panther Sept. 10-12

Sept. 10-12 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Sept. 17

The season runs through Sept. 28. It will be followed in October with more shows from outside promoters, including Hall & Oates, Alanis Morissette, and Andrea Bocelli. Some shows that were previously delayed have been bumped all the way to 2022, including Matchbox Twenty, Steely Dan, and the Backstreet Boys.

You can see the full Hollywood Bowl schedule here.