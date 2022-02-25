By

I thought the train to nowhere was an environmental disaster just for the Central Valley and financial disaster for the Californians that stay in this collapsing State. Now we find out it will harm the Hollywood Burbank Airport—and cost local taxpayers millions. “Other local bodies have expressed similar concerns about possible impacts construction on the rail project may bring. Burbank city water officials have warned that construction could take up 75 percent of the city’s water supply, forcing it to recertify its solvent contamination treatment system with the state government. If the airport’s suit is successful, it is not clear what mitigation steps the rail authority will be forced to take — but changes to the construction plan at this late stage are likely to be extremely costly and cause significant delays. This is part of the reason the total cost of this scam will be closer to $150 billion—NOT the $33 billion the Sacramento liars told us when they sold it to us in a bond.

Hollywood Burbank Airport files lawsuit against California’s bullet train

By Jake Flanagin, KNX News, 2/25/22

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Hollywood Burbank Airport has filed a lawsuit against California’s bullet train, asking that approvals for the project be placed on hold.

The airport’s suit alleged plans for tracks and an underground station near the airport could impact its operations. It has requested that the California High-Speed Rail Authority redesign the plans to conform with a new environmental impact study.

The complaint alleged the rail authority improperly delayed an analysis of how track laying and station construction would affect airport operations, and that deferral of such a report was not allowed under the state’s Environmental Quality Act.

“The draft EIR failed to fully analyze, disclose, and mitigate potential project impacts on the airport, including to the safety of the airport’s operations,” the suit said.

A spokesperson for the rail authority has called the lawsuit “unfortunate,” but declined to comment further on pending litigation, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Other local bodies have expressed similar concerns about possible impacts construction on the rail project may bring. Burbank city water officials have warned that construction could take up 75 percent of the city’s water supply, forcing it to recertify its solvent contamination treatment system with the state government.

If the airport’s suit is successful, it is not clear what mitigation steps the rail authority will be forced to take — but changes to the construction plan at this late stage are likely to be extremely costly and cause significant delays.