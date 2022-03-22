By

I am not sure any of these folks went to college—or got an earned high school diploma. Leo yells at you for driving a car and using an airplane, like a Boeing jet. The good news he doesn’t use commercial jet—he owns his own jet and flies around the world in it denouncing the poor who drive cars and live a natural life. “Hollywood celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, and Jane Fonda are protesting a Canadian natural gas pipeline that they claim represents a threat to the climate and indigenous rights. Their demand to defund the pipeline comes as energy prices are soaring around the world, putting a squeeze on working class families and sending a dire ripple effect throughout the global economy. The pipeline at the center of the fight is the Coastal GasLink, which transports natural gas across the Canadian Rockies in British Columbia to the Pacific coast. Celebrities are putting pressure on Los Angeles-based City National Bank, citing the bank’s parent company, the Royal Bank of Canada, which is a major investor in the pipeline.” What they are really saying is that oil industry workers should be on welfare instead of earning a good wage. They prefer very high energy costs—because they are extremely rich and do not care. They are giving us the middle finger while begging us to pay $14 for a ticket to see them in a movie. They should stick to what they do best—read words written by others.

Hollywood Celebrities, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jane Fonda, Mark Ruffalo, Oppose Canadian Natural Gas Pipeline as Energy Prices Soar

DAVID NG, Breitbart, 3/19/22

Hollywood celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, and Jane Fonda are protesting a Canadian natural gas pipeline that they claim represents a threat to the climate and indigenous rights.

Their demand to defund the pipeline comes as energy prices are soaring around the world, putting a squeeze on working class families and sending a dire ripple effect throughout the global economy. The pipeline at the center of the fight is the Coastal GasLink, which transports natural gas across the Canadian Rockies in British Columbia to the Pacific coast.

Celebrities are putting pressure on Los Angeles-based City National Bank, citing the bank’s parent company, the Royal Bank of Canada, which is a major investor in the pipeline.

“Our ‘bank to the stars’ is aiding projects that violate Indigenous rights,” they said an open letter to City National and RBC. “We refuse to allow our industry’s bank of choice to be unethical at any level, to accelerate the climate crisis, or to facilitate the abuse the rights of Indigenous Peoples.”

They are claiming the pipeline violates the territory and waters of the Wet’suwet’en Peoples.

Among the other Hollywood signatories are Joaquin Phoenix, Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Ben Stiller, David Fincher, Ava DuVernay, and Amy Schumer.

Fossil fuel pipelines have become a favorite target of left-wing celebrity activists. Last year, they successfully pressured President Joe Biden to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office, effectively killing thousands of jobs with the stroke of a pen.

They are also demanding the killing of the Dakota Access and the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline replacement.

Pipelines are among the most efficient and cost-effective way of transporting fossil fuels. Without pipelines, oil and natural gas would have to be transported on trucks, which makes them more expensive to consumers.

Biden administration secretary of energy Jennifer Granholm has even admitted that the best way to transport fuel across parts of the country is through pipelines.