Hollywood Crazy: Child Birth Same as Rape!

Is the drug or alcohol use so high and so much in Hollywood that illiterate actors sound like they are in the psych ward of a local hospital? These multi-millionaires want higher taxes, no cops (they do have armed bodyguards), want the word to know the DNA of white people includes racism—though many are themselves white—but because of drugs and alcohol do not know they are white. “Left-wing actress Alyssa Milano, appearing on a podcast for People magazine, lamented giving birth because she “wasn’t in control.” She said there were too many people involved and she didn’t enjoy “the fact that lots of people had access to my vagina.” “After going through therapy after giving birth to Milo and remembering that one moment of feeling like I was being held down and had things being done to me that I didn’t want, to me, was very reminiscent of being sexually assaulted,” the 48-year-old Who’s the Boss star said.” You read that right—Alyssa Milano, who wants Donald Trump to be jailed, thinks the birthing process is actually a rape! Why do we allow her to be on the streets? How do we allow her to be around children—telling a kid if you give birth you are being raped, that is crazy child abuse? She is a sick lady.

Alyssa Milano: Giving Birth was ‘Very Reminiscent of Being Sexually Assaulted’

Warner Todd Huston , Breitbart, 11/5/21

Left-wing actress Alyssa Milano, appearing on a podcast for People magazine, lamented giving birth because she “wasn’t in control.” She said there were too many people involved and she didn’t enjoy “the fact that lots of people had access to my vagina.”

“After going through therapy after giving birth to Milo and remembering that one moment of feeling like I was being held down and had things being done to me that I didn’t want, to me, was very reminiscent of being sexually assaulted,” the 48-year-old Who’s the Boss star said.

“It triggered all of these memories that I thought I had dealt with,” said the actress who is the mother to two children, Milo, 10, and Elizabella, 7.

“I think anyone who has dealt with trauma has the moments where you’re like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine. I’ve dealt with that.’ Versus the moments where you go, ‘Oh, no I didn’t. I just tried to tuck it away so no one could see them, or I couldn’t see them or feel them anymore,’” she continued.

“I remembered at one point really not enjoying the fact that lots of people had access to my vagina,” Milano said, adding, “and thinking to myself, ‘Why does — I don’t like this. Why does it feel so familiar? I’ve never had a baby before. Why does this invasive feeling feel so familiar?’ That was just a fleeting moment, a tick in time, but I didn’t forget about it.”

Milano then hypothesized that women get postpartum depression because they link their past sexual assaults with childbirth.

“I gotta think that because it felt that way for me, it must’ve felt that way for other women. I wonder how much of my postpartum anxiety was due to — of course, hormones and all of the things — but also that feeling that felt like I wasn’t in control, you know?” she pontificated.

In 2018, Milano related details of an incident she claims occurred in 1991 during a concert. She did not name the performer but said that at one point the crowed pushed up to the stage after the singer bade everyone to gather closer. And while smashed up against other concert goers, she says someone stuck their hand under her skit and “repeatedly” punched her “in the vagina.”

She said the crowd was so compacted that she could not turn to see who was assaulting her, and that security was powerless to help.

Last month Milano ranted about how “fucked up Americans right now” and said the Supreme Court is “packed with abusers.”

Milano also insisted that “this is the most dangerous time to be a woman in America,” and called on men to “use your privilege to destroy your own privilege.”