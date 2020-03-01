Hollywood Hates America: Demand RECESSION to Defeat Trump

By

Hollywood claims to be compassionate. Those are words. Here are some other words from the cesspool of America: ““So I’ve been saying for about two years that I hope we have a recession,” HBO’s “Real Time” host Bill Maher said last August. “A recession would be very worth getting rid of Donald Trump and these kind of policies.” Or you have the wealthy Patricia Arquette, “Patricia Arquette, who describes herself on her Twitter page as “actress — activist — troublemaker,” is calling for Americans to conduct a one-day economic shutdown in order to damage the U.S. economy and hurt President Trump.” She is calling for no purchases on March 2. For her it is easy, she will make no purchases on that day. Instead she will send her Personal Assistant to buy what she needs, her housekeeper to get the groceries and her limo driver to take her around town. This is the Sanders answer—kill the economy, kill jobs and force people to be dependent on government Arquette, if she was honestly concerned would give her millions to feed the hungry, drug addiction centers (so many in Hollywood are mental cases using drugs to hide their insecurities and depression). She so hates America she wants to kill the economy. A very sick person.

Hollywood Celebrity Calls For Americans To Shut Down Economy To Oust Trump

By Joseph Curl, DailyWire.com, 2/28/20

Hollywood celebrities say some dumb things, but we’d like to nominate this for dumbest all-time.

Patricia Arquette, who describes herself on her Twitter page as “actress — activist — troublemaker,” is calling for Americans to conduct a one-day economic shutdown in order to damage the U.S. economy and hurt President Trump.

The C-list actress posted a message to Instagram on Thursday to promote an event March 2. She told her 146,000 followers not to make any purchases for a 24-hour period.

“A REMINDER: Please contact everyone you know. On Monday, March 2nd, there is an Economic Shutdown. #Shutitdown. It’s easy,” she wrote in her post.

“DO NOT SPEND ANY MONEY ON ANYTHING ANYWHERE. our goal is to cause a $238.2 billion dollar blip on the federal government’s records.”

March 2 there is an economic shut down action. Don’t purchase anything on this day. #RESIST

Arquette appeared to have gotten the idea for the call for an economic shutdown after musician David Crosby retweeted a post from the Twitter account @Lee8772, which called for day-long boycotts each month through the November election.

“AMERICANS: If you want to remove Trump, there is one way to do it. On March 2, 2020 we’ll do the economic shutdown from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Don’t buy anything, anywhere, spend no money. If you have autopays, leave them alone. If you have a mortgage due pay it the day before,” that Twitter account said.

“The nation’s daily GDP is $238.2 billion. We won’t hit that but we can wake up the politicians & the government will know. Several small businesses have told me they’ll open, but they personally won’t spend any money. Tweet, FB, call, E-mail your House Reps & Senators & tell… 3) them you’re participating. Then we’ll do another one in April, May, June, July, August, September & October. There is only one thing Trump & the GOP understand; that is money. This will not cause us to go into a recession, but it will slow the economy down. The US is the most

… powerful country in the world. We can do this. It will show the GOP that Americans are coming together & we’re demanding changes starting with the removal of Trump. Remember: Economic Shutdown, don’t buy anything on March 2nd. Emergencies excepted.”

One follower of Arquette posted a succinct take on her call for an economic shutdown.

“You want to hurt Trump and his campaign so you think it’s good and okay to hurt our economy? We watched your movies, we helped make you rich. You’re part of the ‘elite and woke Hollywood celebrity’ faction with deeply lined pockets. You’ll be just fine. But what about the rest of us? 59% of US adults are struggling to make ends meet every month and living paycheck to paycheck. Those that do this are harming our entire nation! We cannot support or condone that!!”

Arquette isn’t the only Hollywood celebrity hoping for an economic meltdown.

“So I’ve been saying for about two years that I hope we have a recession,” HBO’s “Real Time” host Bill Maher said last August. “A recession would be very worth getting rid of Donald Trump and these kind of policies.”