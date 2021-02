Hollywood Melting Down: Sophia Bush Advocates for Labelling Republicans as Terrorists

By

Hollywood shows it could well in any fascist nation in history. Sophia Bush, formerly of Chicago P.D., has now set herself up as the female Fidel Castro—if you oppose socialism, totalitarians, fascism or are a Republican that is a priori evidence you are a terrorists. You know what Castro did to his opponents, Bush is nothing but a two bit-hater, trying to recreate her lost acting career. “In a shocking statement, anti-Trump Hollywood star Sophia Bush is advocating for labelling Republicans as terrorists, seconding Rep. Jackie Speier’s (D-CA) recent use of the term “the terrorist right” to describe the GOP. The One Tree Hill actress tweeted Monday that it was about time that Republicans get slapped with the “terrorist” label. She was responding to a tweet from Rep. Speier who asked: “The Republicans have been calling Democrats the radical left. Time to call Republicans the terrorist right?” Sadly the California Republican has had nothing to say about a California Democrat calling all of us that are Republicans “terrorists”

Sophia Bush Advocates for Labelling Republicans as Terrorists

David Ng , Breitbart, 2/1/21

In a shocking statement, anti-Trump Hollywood star Sophia Bush is advocating for labelling Republicans as terrorists, seconding Rep. Jackie Speier’s (D-CA) recent use of the term “the terrorist right” to describe the GOP.

The One Tree Hill actress tweeted Monday that it was about time that Republicans get slapped with the “terrorist” label. She was responding to a tweet from Rep. Speier who asked: “The Republicans have been calling Democrats the radical left. Time to call Republicans the terrorist right?”

Sophia Bush’s incendiary language comes as the left steps up calls to treat conservatives as terrorists following the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill. The left-wing MeidasTouch PAC put out a social media video saying that the current GOP is no different than ISIS, while actor Sean Penn compared Trump supporters to al-Qaeda.

Last year, the actress praised the Black Lives Matter movement, even as its members rioted and looted in cities across the country.

In recent months, Sophia Bush has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most vocal left-wing activists, teaming up with Stacey Abrams in an effort to get out the minority vote for Democrats during Georgia’s runoff elections.

As Breitbart News reported, the actress called for the expulsion of Republican members of the Senate who said they intended to protest the results of the presidential election.