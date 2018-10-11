Hollywood Racist Actor Publicly Opposes His Race VIA Hate

By

Did you think Hollywood was opposed to racism? It is not. In fact, it appears to be the motivator of the hate movement in America. Be of the wrong color and you will not be approved or accepted. Be the wrong color and you are NOT allowed to speak or vote—just shut up (as Hawaii Senator Hirono said about white males). Yet Gavin Newsom is taking hundreds of thousands from the Hollywood haters an bigots—the Clintons have taken tens of millions from these haters of white people. “Actor Kendrick Sampson, opening for Beto O’Rourke at TSU, encouraging young Af-Am students to turn out: “Don’t let these old white people decide our lives for us.” — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) October 9, 2018 ” Why hasn’t Chuck Schumer or San Fran Nan denounced this racism? Could it be that the racist raise a great deal of money for them? Obviously.

Hollywood Actor Kendrick Sampson Makes Hateful Anti-White Comments at Beto O’Rourke Rally

by Kristinn Taylor, The Gateway Pundit, 10/9/18

A video clip by attendee Ashley Beckett shows Sampson on stage asking the gathering of black students if they would let a white person pick out their shoes for them as the set-up for an anti-white screed.

Speaking at a rally for and attended by Democrat Senate candidate Rep. Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke, heartthrob actor Kendrick Sampson, a Houston native, made several anti-white comments in front of the audience of African-American students at Texas Southern University on Tuesday. One of Sampson’s’ racist slurs was reported by NBC reporter Alex Seitz-Wald:

“Actor Kendrick Sampson, opening for Beto O’Rourke at TSU, encouraging young Af-Am students to turn out: “Don’t let these old white people decide our lives for us.””

Actor Kendrick Sampson, opening for Beto O’Rourke at TSU, encouraging young Af-Am students to turn out: “Don’t let these old white people decide our lives for us.”

— Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) October 9, 2018

A video clip by attendee Ashley Beckett shows Sampson on stage asking the gathering of black students if they would let a white person pick out their shoes for them as the set-up for an anti-white screed.

Sampson is campaigning on behalf of Irish-American Robert Francis O’Rourke, 46, who is marketing himself with a Hispanic nickname, Beto.

O’Rourke is running against a Cuban-American with a real Hispanic name, Rafael Edward “Ted” Cruz, 47.

There are no reports of O’Rourke denouncing or