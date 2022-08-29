By

Today it is clear—when you hear the Left call someone racist, they have an emotional problem and are mentally ill. They need to be instantly institutionalized before they harm themselves or someone else. “The accusation comes from a “woke” activist with the handle @amushroomblackly who posted a video response, that quickly went viral, and accused Barrymore of cultural insensitivity. “Whenever you can, go out into the rain,” Barrymore says in her video. “Do not miss the opportunity.” Her “woke” critic said: “You and I both know you are capable of enjoying the rain, frolicking freely, without filming it and posting it to TikTok.” “You’ve cosigned millions of people who just go out of their way to disrespect and dismiss the boundaries that black creators have set.” All of this because Drew Barrymore thinks dancing in the rain is fun. How coocoo do you have to be to think dancing in the rain (if you can find it) is a racist act. This person is nuttier than a fruitcake.

Hollywood Star Drew Barrymore Accused of ‘Racism’ for Dancing in the Rain

David Hawkins, Slay, 8/27/22

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has been accused of “racism” for posting a video of herself dancing in the rain on social media.

The short video shows Barrymore filming herself laughing, dancing, and encouraging others to enjoy the pouring rain.

However, leftists pounced on the video and argued that it’s “racist” because she’s “frolicking in the rain.”

The accusation comes from a “woke” activist with the handle @amushroomblackly who posted a video response, that quickly went viral, and accused Barrymore of cultural insensitivity.

“Whenever you can, go out into the rain,” Barrymore says in her video.

“Do not miss the opportunity.”

Her “woke” critic said: “You and I both know you are capable of enjoying the rain, frolicking freely, without filming it and posting it to TikTok.”

“You’ve cosigned millions of people who just go out of their way to disrespect and dismiss the boundaries that black creators have set.

“And now you’re one of those people.”

“I guess my question would be why is it so important to all of you to treat us like we don’t matter?”

According to The Daily Wire:

The TikTok user was upset because she saw Barrymore’s video as an extension of a TikTok trend called “black men frolicking.”

It began with the user thexsadxoptimistic filming himself happily running through a field of flowers.

The clip got shared on Mashable in May and quickly went viral, inspiring other social media users to copy him.

It allegedly spread to black women as well.

Barrymore, meanwhile, shared a short clip of herself enjoying the rain while she was standing in what appears to be the courtyard of a city building.

A previous video of hers from May also showed the actress enjoying getting wet in the rain.

When faced with questions about her accusations, @amushroomblackly doubled down saying:

“When we say it’s racist, it’s racist.”