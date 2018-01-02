Want to spend $15 a seat, $30 bucks for you and a spouse or friend, to hear a junk science political message? Do you go to the movies to be entertained or indoctrinated? Today movies are about ideology, a story to be told about greedy business people, how bad white people are, how buying milk kills the Earth. If I want these types of messages, junk science and all, I turn on CNN or MSNBC—just as funny, just as illiterate but cheap.
“Climate change got its close-up in 2017. A gaggle of films either name-checked Al Gore’s biggest fear or built their narratives around it.
The timing, in theory, couldn’t be better for Hollywood bean counters: Three major hurricanes. Massive fires in the West. Record-setting chills. Media reports routinely connected the disasters with a warming planet.
Yet audiences stayed away from films influenced by eco-concerns. Far, far away.
Think “Blade Runner 2049,” “Geostorm,” “Downsizing,” “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” and “mother!” They all flopped, some in spectacular fashion.”
Take a walk, talk with your friends and family, do something good for the community—going to the movies is like burning money—with a bad education.
Hollywood tries to save the Earth, but moviegoers aren’t buying eco-messages anymore
By Christian Toto, Special to The Washington Times, 12/28/17
Mr. Gore’s sequel to his documentary smash “An Inconvenient Truth” paid the most attention to climate change, of course. The 2006 original scored with audiences and Oscar voters, earning best documentary honors. The sequel snared a fraction of the first film’s tally: $3 million versus $24 million. That’s despite massive media attention, mostly fawning reviews and promotion from eco-conscious stars such as Paul McCartney, Bono and Pharrell Williams.
Documentaries rarely make serious coin at the box office, but the drop was massive.
