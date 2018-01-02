Hollywood tries to save the Earth, but moviegoers aren’t buying eco-messages anymore

Want to spend $15 a seat, $30 bucks for you and a spouse or friend, to hear a junk science political message? Do you go to the movies to be entertained or indoctrinated? Today movies are about ideology, a story to be told about greedy business people, how bad white people are, how buying milk kills the Earth. If I want these types of messages, junk science and all, I turn on CNN or MSNBC—just as funny, just as illiterate but cheap.

“Climate change got its close-up in 2017. A gaggle of films either name-checked Al Gore’s biggest fear or built their narratives around it.

The timing, in theory, couldn’t be better for Hollywood bean counters: Three major hurricanes. Massive fires in the West. Record-setting chills. Media reports routinely connected the disasters with a warming planet.

Yet audiences stayed away from films influenced by eco-concerns. Far, far away.

Think “Blade Runner 2049,” “Geostorm,” “Downsizing,” “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” and “mother!” They all flopped, some in spectacular fashion.”

Take a walk, talk with your friends and family, do something good for the community—going to the movies is like burning money—with a bad education.