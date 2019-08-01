Hollywood’s Holy Hipster Scene –Religion in Tinseltown?

By

Hollywood’s Holy Hipster Scene

From Kanye’s Sunday Service to churches like Zoe and Mosaic: searching for salvation—and “the authentic”—at L.A.’s new breed of celeb-laden ministries.

By Joel Stein, Vanity Fair, 7/12/19

I am in the mosh pit of West Hollywood’s El Rey Theatre, jangly from two cups of Zoe Ministries’ excellent self-branded coffee. Twenty 20-somethings in mom jeans, sneakers, and colorful baggy shirts are singing Disney-radio-inflected anthems about God while we gently shoulder-bump one another. Soon, preacher Chad Veach takes the stage in a baseball cap, rainbow-hued kicks, and a denim jacket that says “Veach” on the back. He bounces on the balls of his feet, referring to Jesus’s disciples as “his crew.” Whenever he says anything vaguely profound, people yell “WOW!” which is the “Amen” of cool, young churches. Veach warns the first row they’re going to get wet from his spit. He’s preaching pure Pentecostalism, and I’m prepared for snake handling, for speaking in tongues, for a deaf man to hear and then say that the music here is a little generic.

Veach is part of the new Great Awakening. Interest in Christianity is blossoming in America’s biggest, bluest cities, partly promoted by celebrity Zoe-goers such as Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. Young people listen to Spotify lists of songs performed by the bands at one-name churches that sound like rehab centers: Hillsong (a global megachurch that started in Australia), Mosaic, Vous, Radius, Churchome. The center of this Great Awakening is Los Angeles, where the Word comes in many denominations. In January, Kanye West started hosting Sunday Service, at which Tyler, the Creator; Katy Perry; Orlando Bloom; Kid Cudi; DMX; and 070 Shake have listened to him sing about God. On Easter, West built a hill on a fenced-in area attached to the Coachella music festival, joining in with a chorus in matching mauve ponchos.

Halfway through the service, Veach (who likes to say that Zoe is pronounced “Zo-ay, like Be-yon-cé”) slows his sermon down. His 34-year-old brother-in-law, he informs the crowd, was supposed to preach this Sunday for the first time, but he had a stroke while on vacation with his family and died. It’s shocking and tragic, and then Veach reveals that his daughter, Georgia, who has an incurable brain disorder that will likely prevent her from ever walking or talking, got more disheartening news. He has a “g” tattoo in her honor, as do Zoe regulars Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez, and Ashley Benson.

The sermon suddenly feels authentic. There is a man in front of me grappling with his faith. Then I realize that all that has preceded this—the merch giveaway from children’s pastor Tommy Two Guns, the number for automatic text tithing, the promo video that looked like it was for the next Saw—was equally authentic to these young Angelenos. When Veach asks the nonbelievers to accept Jesus, nearly 200 raise their hands. I want to lift my atheist arm to feel whatever they’re feeling, but my hand won’t go, which makes me wonder if God is real and is keeping me honest.

As I leave, a millennial couple asks if I was at Radius, another Cool Church, this morning. I had indeed drunk freshly ground third-wave coffee there as Pastor Joseph Barkley, the tattooed former lead singer of a worship band called Plumbline, asked us to write a wish for God on a construction-paper leaf and affix it to a wall. I wrote, “I want to believe” on mine. On the leaf next to mine, someone had written “Sick people get Yeezys and get better.”

The pair who approach me, L.A. newcomers Elexa and Evan Henderson, are Great Awakening devotees. They rock out to church-band CDs, listen to the churches’ podcasts, and say things such as, “We want it real.”

Churchome pastor Judah Smith—like his friend Veach, a veteran of Seattle’s Pentecostal scene—tells me that young people are thirsty for both authenticity and spirituality. They have access to their heroes and know that they’re disconnected too. “We are going, ‘Jeez, if Kanye is not happy being Kanye, we’re all screwed,’ ” he says over egg whites at an outside table at Joan’s on Third, in Studio City. As he’s talking, he spots his bro Ryan Good walking by, wearing a sweatshirt he designed himself, with a photo of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Good was Bieber’s “swagger coach” and started the Drew House clothing line with him. “I hated him at first,” says Good about meeting Smith backstage at a Bieber show in Everett, Washington. “I had a perception that pastors are weird guys trying to be cool. They pop up on tour. It’s more prevalent since celebrity pastors became cool.”

After some encouragement from Bieber, the two became friends, and Smith began flying to L.A. from Seattle (where he still runs the church on Sundays and pastors the Seahawks) to conduct a weekday Bible class at the home of Good’s friend, E! News host Jason Kennedy. When they attracted so many faithful that the cops broke it up, they moved to increasingly larger venues until it became a church, filling the Saban Theater, a 2,000-seat Art Deco venue in Beverly Hills.

Like Veach and other Great Awakening pastors, Smith is trying to make church less unapproachably “country club.” “What’s so sacred about Sunday, a tabernacle, or a stained-glass window?” he asks. If he and Veach, and so many other preachers, were raised on hip-hop, isn’t it authentic to talk like that? To play that music? To dress in streetwear?

“Jeez, if Kanye is not happy being Kanye, we’re all screwed.”

In March, a churchgoing tech guy in Texas started documenting preachers’ expensive clothes in an Instagram account called @PreachersNSneakers, which now has nearly 170,000 followers and a spin-off podcast. It exposes the prosperity gospel implied by this new breed of ministries: Tithe to your church and God will rain Gucci sweatpants on your soul. “I felt so sad that I dishonored Jesus,” says the dean of cool L.A. preachers, Mosaic pastor Erwin McManus, 60, after @PreachersNSneakers called him out for wearing a $1,000 pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro Highs. “My kids were the opposite. They’re like, ‘Dad, you need to wear something really dope onstage because you cannot be controlled by people.’ ”

McManus, who once ran a fashion line, started many of the Cool Church trends, such as preaching from a stool. He held his services at a dance club. He got rid of words such as church and sermon. “Even with the Bible, I call it ‘the Scriptures’ because I feel like it feels more sacred. Bible sounds more like ‘Bible Belt,’ Southern and conservative.” McManus, who is not Pentecostal, is a longtime TED donor and attendee. His Easter sermon included the phrases “black holes” and “a universe ever expanding.” Last he checked, a fifth of the Mosaic attendees were atheists. His service felt warm and artistic, not preachy. I enjoyed it, as well as his books, and the great Blue Bottle coffee Mosaic served. But I confessed that I didn’t feel anything. I couldn’t raise my hand when he asked people to proclaim their conversion.

Over coffee three days later, McManus considers my dilemma and says, “Can I get you to go to a SoulCycle class?”

A week later, I am cranking my legs to the commands of Mosaic member and Spin instructor Angela Davis, sister of Jerry Lorenzo, the founder of the label Fear of God, who created looks for Bieber on his Purpose world tour. A few weeks earlier, Ciara (a regular at Churchome) performed live during this class, but today we are listening to prerecorded hip-hop. “Your best life is not for sale. You have to earn it,” Davis keeps repeating as we sweat.

By surrounding myself with people of faith, McManus has told me, I can open myself up to feeling it. So I invite the Hendersons, the Cool Church aficionados, to Churchome with me. I grab a delicious Ritual coffee in the lobby, and within a few minutes pastor Judah Smith appears in glasses and a tan corduroy jacket designed by Drew House. He takes a stool, prefacing Luke 7:18–23 with, “This is so Jesus!” After he finishes, a band sings out, “Even when I can’t feel it, you’re working.” I close my eyes and raise my palm outward to heaven, along with everyone around me, hoping to feel something. And I do.

Evan Henderson has put his hand on my back. It feels strange, being touched by a relative stranger. But it feels good, too. Like we’re feeling something together, even if we’re feeling different things. I don’t feel God, but I don’t feel alone either. It’s the most I’ve ever felt in a religious setting. And I believe, I truly do believe, that it is authentic.