By

Kamala Harris had a high level staff member, as Attorney General of California, that harassed women. To “punish” him, she hired him for her Senate staff. Now, the taxpayers of California are paying $400,000 in a settlement for the harassment by Larry Wallace and the silence of Kamala Harris. She claims she is opposed to women being abused—but when she had the responsibility of stopping it in her office—turned was silent and allowed it to continue. “Larry Wallace, a longtime staffer for Sen. Kamala Harris as far back as her time as California Attorney General, has resigned after it was revealed that the California Department of Justice settled a sexual harassment claim against him for $400,000: So, what did Kamala Harris know about the GINORMOUS hush money payment and when did she know it? This really isn’t believable: According to the Sacramento Bee , Wallace would make Danielle Hartley, his assistant and the recipient of the eventual $400,000, run personal errands and perform menial tasks like making her get down on her hands and knees and change the printer ink in his printer which he put under his desk, because who doesn’t have an under-the-desk printer that doesn’t need ink every day: No wonder Hollywood loves her. Like them, she tolerates sexual harassment.

HOLY S*IT: Xavier Becerra blamed the victim in the $400,000 hush money payment to settle sex harassment claim against Sen. Kamala Harris’ aide

Twitchy, 12/6/18

#MeToo strikes #HerToo and punches #HimToo right in the mouth? Yes, please.

Larry Wallace, a longtime staffer for Sen. Kamala Harris as far back as her time as California Attorney General, has resigned after it was revealed that the California Department of Justice settled a sexual harassment claim against him for $400,000:

So, what did Kamala Harris know about the GINORMOUS hush money payment and when did she know it?

This really isn’t believable:

According to the Sacramento Bee , Wallace would make Danielle Hartley, his assistant and the recipient of the eventual $400,000, run personal errands and perform menial tasks like making her get down on her hands and knees and change the printer ink in his printer which he put under his desk, because who doesn’t have an under-the-desk printer that doesn’t need ink every day:

According to the lawsuit, Wallace placed his printer on the floor underneath his desk and ordered Hartley to replace the paper or ink on a daily basis. When she asked to move the printer to another location so she would not have to crawl under his desk in dresses and skirts, the lawsuit states, Wallace refused. Wallace frequently asked Hartley to put paper in the printer while he was sitting at his desk or in front of other male executives from the division, according to the lawsuit.

But it’s not only Sen. Kamala Harris who needs to answer some questions on Wallace’s behavior. Xavier Becerra, the guy who signed off on the $400,000 payment and current Attorney General of California, originally blamed Ms. Hartley for what went down:

Becerra, who by then had been appointed to succeed Harris, and two of this deputies said the department took “reasonable steps to prevent and correct workplace harassment” by instituting procedures for harassment and training Hartley on the policy.

Hartley “unreasonably failed to utilize the procedures during the period of time, and after, the alleged harassment or discrimination was occurring,” Becerra wrote. “Had Plaintiff taken reasonable effort to utilize these procedures Plaintiff’s alleged harm, injury or damages would have been avoided, in whole or in part.”

But on May 16, 2017, the department settled with Hartley for $400,000. It continued to deny her claims.

So it’s Ms. Hartley who needed sexual harassment training to know that she shouldn’t crawl around the office for the amusement of her boss and other male employees from the state DOJ?

As for the details of what happened, those will be kept secret thanks to the NDA Ms. Hartley was forced to sign:

As part of the settlement, Hartley resigned her position and agreed not to seek employment with the Department of Justice again. She also agreed to a non-disclosure clause, forbidding her from discussing the settlement amount or alerting the media to the agreement.

Time for California to release Ms. Hartley from her NDA, no?