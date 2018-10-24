By

There is a Malibu attorney that is sending letters to every city and school district in the State that does not admit they are racist. Oh, they do not have to be racist—just that the attorney makes the claims. How does the city "end" the racism? By admitting to be racist and dividing the city into districts, rather than elect councilmembers by at large, for the whole city. Oh, that an $35,000 to the attorney for sending the letter. In almost no case has the attorney actually visited the city or school district. Now we have a copy cat—someone making claims about the homeless. We do not know how much he gets for sending his letters. If you have homeless in your city expect a letter from this attorney—a great way to practice law and make a lot of money.

Homeless, attorney file class-action lawsuit against Marysville, Yuba County, others

By Rachel Rosenbaum, Appeal Democrat, 10/15/18 https://www.appeal-democrat.com/news/homeless-attorney-file-class-action-lawsuit-against-marysville-yuba-county/article_d8b0a5d2-d106-11e8-ac13-e3bde6b0bc22.html

A Berkeley-based attorney stood on the steps of Marysville City Hall Monday, reading aloud the story of Rhonda Thomson and how she became homeless after her husband lost his job and couldn’t find work.

“We’re telling stories in this complaint – true stories,” said Anthony Prince, who filed a federal class-action lawsuit against Marysville, Yuba County and others in connection with the destruction of property when homeless encampments were cleared out in 2016. It was filed in the U.S. District Court in Sacramento Sunday and seeks monetary damages as well as an injunction against the city and county from enforcing a no-camping ordinance. It also seeks an injunction commanding both entities to declare a shelter crisis and immediately make available city and county-owned buildings to the homeless.

The 40-page complaint outlines the backgrounds of the 13 plaintiffs and how they came to be homeless, ranging from loss of work, injury and family circumstances. Those plaintiffs are Raelynn Butcher (known as the “mayor” of the former Hollywood homeless encampment); Billy Reid; Jolene Reid; Susan Extein; Stanley Extein; Michael Elliott; Crystal Motley; Dennis Owens; Dereck Dempsey; Carrie Antrapp; Wilbur Bartholomew; Dick Veit; and Annette Skeen. They were listed as plaintiffs individually and as representatives of all Yuba County homeless whose structures and personal belongings have been or will be seized and destroyed by employees of the defendants with little or no effective notice.

Defendants named in the suit include the city of Marysville; Yuba County; Yuba County Water Agency; Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa; City Council members Dale Whitmore and Chris Pedigo (who was listed on the complaint as Don Pettigo); City Attorney Brant Bordsen (listed in the complaint as Brent); Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs; H&H Trenching Company; Yuba County Code Enforcement Director Jeremy Strang; and Yuba County Code Enforcement officers Chris Monaco and Tracey Clark.

In 2016, it was alleged, hundreds of homeless people were “forcibly removed” from a number of homeless encampments and their property seized or destroyed when the city and county cleared out and cleaned up the areas with bulldozers and dump trucks. The suit called it “state-created danger” of exiling the homeless further into the backroads and wilds of Yuba County, risking cold, hunger and physical injury.

The suit also alleges that it was common practice for Marysville police to “either suggest, order, and/or physically transport people … to Hollywood Trailer Park and other encampments” and in doing so, defendants acted like owners or de facto custodians over the camps.

In April 2016, city officials posted 35-day eviction notices in the former Hollywood Trailer Park and Horseshoe area, and cleaned out the encampments that fall. Most people who left Hollywood simply moved across town to the “Jungle” or “Thorntree” encampments, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.

In 2017, work focused on Thorntree, southeast of Jack Slough, along the Feather River near 14th Street and Ellis Lake Drive. The city designated two respite sites – one behind Juvenile Hall on the other side of the levee, and the other on the south end of town west of the railroad crossing – where people must alternate locations each day. The cleanups of the encampments stemmed from health, safety and environmental concerns, officials had said. They said the homeless were informed of the approaching cleanup, as well as available services, according to archives.

The suit demands a jury trial and seeks a temporary restraining order and injunction against the city and county, damages, attorney fees and other relief. Though a specific monetary amount is not listed, Prince said in an email it is seeking “millions of dollars.”

Yuba County spokesman Russ Brown, and Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs said they do not comment on pending litigation. Marysville City Manager Marti Brown said the city does not have a comment at this time. Yuba County Water Agency Communications Manager DeDe Cordell said the agency hasn’t had the chance to review the suit, and can’t address it at this time.

A group of around 30 people marched from Washington Square Park to Marysville City Hall then the Yuba County Government Center Monday afternoon wearing yellow California Homeless Union T-shirts. Butcher addressed the group, saying the city and county have “got to stop hurting my people.”

Her partner, Bryan Brown, said this case would set a precedent. Earlier this year, he filed a federal lawsuit against Marysville also in connection with the 2016 clearing out of encampments. In 2017, he sued Yuba County for property lost in fall 2016.

Prince has filed similar cases involving homeless in Salinas. He told the group Monday that the homeless aren’t looking for charity, but solidarity. He also referenced 14Forward, temporary emergency housing on 14th Street.

“Tuff Sheds are for tools, not human beings,” Prince said.