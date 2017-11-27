Homeless Crisis in Democrat Run Los Angeles Worst Since Great Depression

By

Los Angeles has been run by Socialist for a generation—even the so-called GOP’er Richard Riordan preferred big government—he supported Hillary in 2016. This is a town with a 9.5% sales tax rate. Nearby Simi Valley, my home town, the rate is 7.25%–that is why Simi is doing well—folks from the San Fernando Valley shop in our town for big ticket items—to save lot of bucks. Plus, they are safer than in gang infested Los Angeles. L.A. has the worst streets, schools and crime in the State—a Van Nuys police Captain exposed the lies of the mayor and Police Chief about the crime rate. Affordable housing does not exist in this city. “The homeless epidemic that has swept Los Angeles has become so bad that in August, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a program to pay homeowners up to $75,000 to house homeless people on their own properties. In January, the Times noted that although New York City remains the number one city for homelessness in America, Los Angeles leads the nation in the number of “unsheltered” homeless people. The answer? Government wants you to become the AIRBNB for the homeless-and tax dollars will finance the effort. No that is not a joke—would the mayor bring the homeless into his home? Let him do it first. This joke of a policy hides the cause—government that is corrupt, mismanaged and incompetent. It is wage and tax policies, acceptance of crime and protecting of criminals, all part of the reason L.A. is fighting with New York—which is 2.5 times larger—for the “honor” of being the city with the most homeless.

Homeless Crisis in Los Angeles Worst Since Great Depression

by Adelle Nazarian, Breitbart CA, 11/25/17

The number of homeless people living on Los Angeles’s Skid Row is the worst the city has seen since the Great Depression.

This year, nearly 2,500 homeless and near-homeless men, women and children were served Thanksgiving lunch on Skid Row and in Pasadena and Canoga Park. “We haven’t seen numbers like this since the Great Depression,” Georgia Berkovich, the director of The Midnight Mission’s public affairs department, told the Los Angeles Times.

In 2014, Breitbart News went to Skid Row to help deliver Thanksgiving meals to nearly 300 people. The meals were provided by My Friends House Foundation and Fair Game food truck.

The Fred Jordan Mission, which is located nearby, reportedly served over a ton of turkey drumsticks, 500 pounds of mashed potatoes, 80 gallons of gravy, 560 pounds of candied yams, 585 pounds of green beans, glazed carrots, and 400 pumpkin pies.

The Los Angeles Times also notes that over 2,000 people were served a sit-down meal of turkey with trimmings at the 30th annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner for San Fernando Valley homeless and low-income families at the Guadalupe Community Center in Canoga Park.

The homeless epidemic that has swept Los Angeles has become so bad that in August, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a program to pay homeowners up to $75,000 to house homeless people on their own properties.

In January, the Times noted that although New York City remains the number one city for homelessness in America, Los Angeles leads the nation in the number of “unsheltered” homeless people.

Meanwhile, in Northern California, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf called on her constituents to open their doors and residences to the city’s homeless during her annual State of the City address earlier this month.

“Give up that Airbnb. Fix up that back unit,” Schaff said according to the San Francisco Chronicle.