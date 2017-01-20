Hooky: NEA urges teachers, students to protest Trump at schools–be Truant!

By

I bet you thought that teachers urge students to attend classes? We have found out that teachers have found something more important than education—leading demonstrations against a new President. Instead of teaching students about free election bribe paying teachers and their unions are training young people to oppose free elections and support the concept of totalitarian regimes. “The National Education Association is urging students and teachers to skip school Thursday to protest the presidency of Donald Trump at school. Promoting a “National Day of Action” on Thursday, the NEA said, “On Thursday, January 19, the day before Donald Trump assumes the presidency, thousands of students, parents, educators and community members from across the nation will hold rallies in front of school buildings to inclusively stand up for all students.” What is wrong with unions? They oppose freedom, free speech and use the classroom to promote totalitarian values and a fear of safety.

Hooky: NEA urges teachers, students to protest Trump at schools

By Paul Bedard, Washington Examiner, 1/18/17

The National Education Association is urging students and teachers to skip school Thursday to protest the presidency of Donald Trump at school.

Promoting a “National Day of Action” on Thursday, the NEA said, “On Thursday, January 19, the day before Donald Trump assumes the presidency, thousands of students, parents, educators and community members from across the nation will hold rallies in front of school buildings to inclusively stand up for all students.”

The protests are being organized by the Alliance to Reclaim our Schools. On its website, it details the plan:

— A rally at a school, or district offices calling for more investment in public education.

Stay abreast of the latest developments from nation’s capital and beyond with curated News Alerts from the Washington Examiner news desk and delivered to your inbox.

— Actions targeting billionaires or corporations that receive tax breaks from the city and deny public schools the revenues they need to be successful.

— A group meeting with your U.S. Senator to demand that he/she vote NO on the nomination of billionaire Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education.

— “Walk-ins” at local schools around the city in the morning in support of public education.

— Visits to / rallies at the offices of state legislators or members of Congress to demand full investment in public education and ask them to vote NO on vouchers and charter expansion.

The protests aren’t just focused on Trump’s education plans, said the NEA in a statement.