‘Hot Mic’ Catches School Board President’s Discontent for Parents

Cries for board member’s resignation and Recall intensify following “F-Bomb” from Los Alamitos School Board President, Marlys Davidson

Los Alamitos Recall, 10/29/21

(Los Alamitos, Calif.) At a packed school board meeting on Tuesday for the Los Alamitos Unified School District in California, tensions grew high following a comment from board trustee Scott Fayette calling parents “selfish” for their opposition to looming vaccine mandates issued by Governor Gavin Newsome earlier this year.

In the middle of public comments, School Board President, Marlys Davidson, can be heard on a hot microphone saying “Fuck You” to a parent following her remarks to Mr. Fayette. The statement was not audible in person but was caught on tape during the district’s live Youtube meeting broadcast. Since then, a clip of the incident has gone viral on social media, and parents are demanding resignation from Davidson.

“I was shocked!” said Lauren Roupoli, the parent seen in the viral video being scolded by Davidson. Roupoli had just finished her comments during an open session and was cut off before Davidson’s hateful comment. “I didn’t know what she had said until I checked my messages the following morning. I’m just stunned.” Said Roupoli.

Three school board members were recently served with Notices of Intent to Recall, and a committee was formed by parents focused on replacing the entire school board by the 2022 mid-term elections. Members Meg Cutuli, Scott Fayette, and Chris Forehan were formally served during a school board meeting on September 28th. The Committee looks to start collecting formal signatures for their petition by early December.

“The hate parents and students have experienced from board members and teachers has been heartbreaking.” Said Robert Aguilar, Jr., a school district parent and spokesman for the recall efforts. “Students are being assaulted by teachers in classrooms for not wearing their masks properly. And now these comments by our elected leaders? It’s disgusting.” Said Aguilar.

According to angry parents, they ask that Marlys Davidson resign immediately following a full public apology to Mrs. Roupoli and all the parents and children of our district who witnessed this display of hate.