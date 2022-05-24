Hotels Demand San Fran Pay Up for Damage During Shelter-in-Place

By

San Fran forced numerous hotels to close during the pandemic and start housing the homeless—stop using the silly phrase “unhoused individuals”, these are homeless folks. It cost the hotels close to $260 million—and the State has not paid, two years later for the theft of this property. Now the hotel owners also want the City to pay for the damage done to their property by the homeless living there. “A city dashboard indicates that 906 people still occupy the shelter-in-place sites. Mayor London Breed recently credited the program for helping to decrease the number of unsheltered residents in the city’s recent homeless “point in time” assessment. The shelter-in-place hotels are expected to be funded in part by the Federal Emergency Management agency, with the White House pledging last November to reimburse 100% of eligible expenses through April 1, 2022. The total costs of shelter-in-place hotels have run into the hundreds of millions: As of last November, the city had requested $259.4 million in federal reimbursement for the program.” The City is not revealing the cost of the claims received as of this writing. More claims are coming in—no idea how much damage the homeless did to these properties—nor how long it will take government to make good on the housing contract and the cost of repairs. In the future, government needs to put up a bond and like others, pay by the month for the use of private property.

Hotels Demand SF Pay Up for Damage During Shelter-in-Place

Written by Annie Gaus, SF Standard, 5/23/22

Owners of San Francisco hotels leased as temporary shelter-in-place sites for unhoused individuals are asking the city to pay up for damage incurred in the process, according to legislation filed with the Board of Supervisors.

The Good Hotel, Hotel Vertigo, Hotel Union Square and Tilden Hotel are among those who have filed, or are planning to file, claims against the city for “significant damage to real and personal property,” according to the filing. The Board of Supervisors plans to convene in a closed session on June 7, meaning it’s not open to the public, to discuss anticipated litigation over the damage claims.

Jen Kwart, a spokesperson for the city attorney, confirmed that the owner of the Hotel Union Square had already submitted a claim. Others listed in the filing have informed the city of damages.

During the Covid pandemic, the city entered into booking contracts with 29 hotels for use as temporary lodging for unhoused individuals and others who needed to more easily isolate themselves from the virus. Of those, 14 sites are still leased and occupied, according to the filing.

With the help of emergency federal funding, the city spent millions leasing hotels and motels at the onset of the pandemic. The Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing has shuttered some of those sites over the past several months and aims to wind down the program by September 2022.

A city dashboard indicates that 906 people still occupy the shelter-in-place sites. Mayor London Breed recently credited the program for helping to decrease the number of unsheltered residents in the city’s recent homeless “point in time” assessment.

The shelter-in-place hotels are expected to be funded in part by the Federal Emergency Management agency, with the White House pledging last November to reimburse 100% of eligible expenses through April 1, 2022.

The total costs of shelter-in-place hotels have run into the hundreds of millions: As of last November, the city had requested $259.4 million in federal reimbursement for the program.