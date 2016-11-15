House Democrats Postpone Leadership Elections for Soul-Searching

By

The Democrats will not go forward with the election of the failed leadership in the House of Representatives of San Fran Nan to continue as Minority Leader? So far 25 of the House Democrats have signed a letter asking that the election be stopped. We all know that if 25 were brave enough to say enough is enough, how many others would if they had the back one to do so? Instead they will hold the election in two weeks. Looks like a full scale revolt is going on. Why? Pelosi is 77 years old, her second in command is Steny Hoyer, 78 and third in command is James Clyburn, 76 years old. Time for them all to step aside. ““It is vital that our Caucus take the time to listen to the American people and learn the lessons of this difficult election in order to put our Caucus in the best position to fight the potentially dangerous agenda of President-elect Donald Trump and to have a realistic chance of taking back the House in 2018,” the letter reads. “Only by taking the time to find the hard truths can we formulate a comprehensive path forward, which could include the composition of our caucus leadership and the roles and responsibilities of each leadership position,” it continued.” Personally I hope she is re-elected—she is ineffective and the poster child for the Obama Administration policies, “if you want to know what is in it (ObamaCare) you have to pass it to see.” Thanks to this attitude the American people spoke last Tuesday. A prediction, by Easter San Fran Nan will resign from Congress.

House Democrats Want to Postpone Leadership Elections for Soul-Searching

BY: Natalie Johnson, Washington Free Beacon, 11/14/16

At least 20 House Democrats called on Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) to postpone leadership elections scheduled for Thursday to give lawmakers a chance to determine what caused the party to perform poorly in last Tuesday’s elections.

In a letter to Pelosi over the weekend, rank-and-file members urged holding a “family conversation” aimed at diagnosing the party’s shortcomings, the Washington Post reported.

“It is vital that our Caucus take the time to listen to the American people and learn the lessons of this difficult election in order to put our Caucus in the best position to fight the potentially dangerous agenda of President-elect Donald Trump and to have a realistic chance of taking back the House in 2018,” the letter reads.

“Only by taking the time to find the hard truths can we formulate a comprehensive path forward, which could include the composition of our caucus leadership and the roles and responsibilities of each leadership position,” it continued.

Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio) initially spearheaded the effort to delay elections, but ultimately backed off amid speculation that he plans to challenge Pelosi in the upcoming election for House Democratic leader.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) on Monday blamed Pelosi’s leadership for the Democrats’ inability to retake the chamber.

“I truly believe as long as she’s leader we keep the majority,” McCarthy said.

Pelosi’s allies, meanwhile, said House Democrats need her “strategic, battle-tested leadership to guide us through the years ahead.”