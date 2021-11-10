By

Congressman McClintock introduced a bill that should never had a need to be introduced. His bill, The Illegal Immigration Payoff Prohibition Act, was meant to stop the Attorney General from giving $450,000 to criminals from foreign nations that violated our immigration laws. Worse, the Democrats voted against the bill, because they want to give money to criminals. I guess the Democrats do not know the results of the Virginia and New Jersey elections. How many Democrats will lose in November, 2022 because of this one vote? We has a massive housing, homeless and drug problem. Crime is going up and government education in most places is a failure—including the teaching of bigotry and racism as curriculum.

House Dems block consideration of bill to prevent taxpayers from paying $450k to illegal immigrants

Illegal Immigration Payoff Prohibition Act would stop Attorney General from using taxpayer funds for such settlements

Nicholas Ballasy, Just the News, 11/9/21

House Democrats have blocked consideration of bill that would have prevented taxpayers from paying $450,000 to illegal immigrants as part of a settlement with parents who were allegedly separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration.

The bill, the Illegal Immigration Payoff Prohibition Act, introduced by California GOP Rep. Tom McClintock, would stop the U.S. Attorney General from using taxpayer funds to make settlement payments to anyone who violated U.S. immigration laws. McClintock has almost 150 co-sponsors on the bill.

The possibly of the payments as part of a settlement with illegal immigrants was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

“Instead of solving the Biden border crisis, Democrats want to literally pay people to break our laws,” said a spokesperson for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

There were 221 Democrats who voted Friday evening to block consideration of McClintock’s bill by “advancing the previous question” on the House floor, according to the spokesperson.