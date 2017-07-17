By

San Diego, like the rest of California has a housing problem. One reason is that a couple million illegal aliens are taking the housing that honest citizens should have. Enforce our immigration laws and a lot, not all, of our housing crisis would be solved. Then you have the taxes, government created delays and regulations that drive up the cost of housing. Those issues need to be addressed. We have developers willing to build—but government holds them back.

All government, not just San Diego must look at the cause of the shortages—then immediately move to correct the problem. Now, it is all bluster and hot air. Expect, like L.A., billions in bonds in 2018 on the local and State ballot to use your tax money to build housing—when changing the regulations and taxation, could solve the problem.

Housing Crisis Looms as San Diego County Builds Only 50% of Homes Needed

Posted by Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, 7/14/17

The housing crisis is San Diego County is worsening, with only four smaller cities experiencing enough home building to shelter their growing populations.

That was the conclusion of a tough new report by the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and Greater San Diego Association of Realtors, who warned that the region as a whole is building only 50 percent of the homes needed, and very little affordable on a low to moderate income.

The “housing scorecard” released Thursday found that lack of affordable housing is driving seniors and families out of the state and hurting the San Diego economy.

“Time and again we hear from employers who say their employees and potential employees can’t find housing they can afford,” said Jerry Sanders, chamber President and CEO. “For businesses in San Diego to continue to grow and create jobs we need to make sure our workforce can afford to live here.”

Among the findings from the scorecard:

"When San Diegans leave town, we lose part of our tax paying population and our community. And when housing is too expensive, businesses and jobs choose to go elsewhere," said San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer. "San Diegans literally can't afford to wait for their elected leaders to act."

Faulconer said San Diego will promote policies that encourage middle-class housing and smart urban planning.