Housing, wages, health: California programs struggle to live up to goals

This article proves the point—government and politicians lie. You hear the Governor or a legislator tell the benefits and “no cost” to a new government program—it is a scam. Who benefits? Not the homeless, not the kids, not the families or small businesses. The beneficiaries are the attorneys, lobbyists, corporation and unions.

“In Oakland, four brand-new townhomes that will house between eight and 12 homeless people rent-free have been sitting empty for about a year even as thousands of people sleep on the streets — partly due to the city’s complex permitting and code requirements, the Mercury News reports. Requirements for the townhome project include building parking spaces — even though most residents won’t have cars — and painting vents on the roof.

And in San Francisco, at least 400 homeless people have been waiting more than a year to move into permanent supportive housing units — even though 888 were vacant as of Feb. 22, according to a stunning investigation from ProPublica and the San Francisco Public Press.”

What homeless crisis? We have a government crisis. In L.A. they built affordable housing, using bond money. The cost PER unite? $863,000. Unions and greedy corporations made out like bandits.