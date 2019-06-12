By

This is from a 2016 report on a portion of the computer problems of the State of California: “In June, a report from the state auditor’s office said the California Department of Veterans Affairs had wasted $28 million on an erratic computer system that was supposed to process services and pay bills for care provided to state veterans. In 2015, the Sacramento Bee reported that attempts to upgrade the state’s payroll and court system computers had been shut down with nothing to show for $850 million in spending. Similar attempts to upgrade payroll computers of the University of California’s campuses and hospitals were reported to be $50 million over budget and two years behind schedule. In 2013, unemployment benefits for 150,000 residents went unpaid over the Labor Day weekend because of problems with new computers used by the state’s Employment Development Department. In 2012, the California Public Employees’ Retirement system was besieged by complaints from state retirees whose health insurance policies weren’t being renewed because of problems with CalPERS’ new $514 million computer system. Add to this the over billion dollars spent on the DMV computer system that still is not working. How bad is that? Thanks to a failed computer system at least 150,00 people were WRONGLY registered to vote—even the DMV Director told the State that the system could not work—but Governor Brown went forward with the registration based on computer error! Our economy is in danger due to the continued mismanaged, incompetent software used by the State We all pay for the government that is still unable to turn on a computer correctly.

How a Mismanaged Software Overhaul is Putting the Golden State Economy in Peril

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 6/13/19



Financial analysts in California are growing increasingly anxious as the specter of a government borrowing crisis looms. The issue, they say, has nothing to do with the Fed, investor demand, or the banking industry – all factors that typically impact rates. Botched implementation of a statewide accounting system is reportedly producing inaccurate accounting statements in local governments – and all of those irregularities collectively are putting the entire state’s credit rating at risk.

In his last year in office, nearly eight years after engineering an improbable economic turnaround that replaced a $27 billion deficit with a $9 billion surplus, former California Governor Jerry Brown framed the state’s fiscal standing as temporal.



“What’s out there is darkness, uncertainty, decline and recession,” he warned ominously.



Analysts have long expressed concern that California’s economic standing is susceptible to external factors beyond the state’s control, including declines in the stock market and a potential trade war with China. But in recent months, many observers have grown increasingly alarmed over reports the state’s annual financial report may be plagued with inaccuracies. Now watchdogs are fretting the irregularities are putting the state’s credit rating in dire risk and threatening to dramatically increase borrowing costs.



At issue is the state’s accounting software, FI$Cal, a financial management system whose implementation has been plagued by numerous delays and hundreds of millions of dollars in cost overruns. Critics say much of the blame falls squarely on Accenture, the multi-national management consulting firm hired by the state seven years ago to implement the new system, and Oracle, the firm that developed the software for Accenture to integrate.



In 2012, California awarded the Dublin-based firm a $600 million contract to consolidate the state’s various legacy accounting, budgeting, cash management and procurement operations under a single financial management system. The transition to FI$Cal was initially expected to be complete by July 2019 at a cost of $600 million; since then, the price has ballooned to nearly a billion dollars and the company appears unable to say with any certitude when the project will be completed.



In late March, state Controller Berry T. Yee told lawmakers she is “gravely concerned” about the “significant and growing problem the state government is facing” over the implementation of FI$Cal. Mismanagement of the project, she said, puts the state at risk for delayed, incomplete, and inaccurate financial reporting, which could have serious statewide consequences, including issues with the State’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR), the state’s year-end financial statement that is used by stakeholders, like credit agencies that rate the State’s bonds.



Ms. Yee expressed no confidence in the accuracy of the revenue figures that are submitted into the SCO legacy system, which create the Monthly Cash Report and serve as the state’s official book of record.



The State Controller’s Office (SCO) expressed similar concerns in October 2018, almost immediately after the system was deployed.

California State Auditor Elaine Howle raised similar concerns in a report released in August 2018 assessing the issues FI$Cal was causing. Ms. Howle stated that many state entities that had implemented FI$Cal prior to Fiscal Year 2018-2019 struggled to produce financial statements on-time, and were not pleased with the system’s performance, training, documentation, and technical support. Since then, some of the 64 entities set to begin using FI$Cal during Fiscal Year 2018-2019 could face similar issues – and many of these 64 entities have some of California’s largest budgets, such as the Employment Development Department and the Department of Health Care Services.



In November, Ms. Howle reported that 43 of the 64 state departments that are supposed to use FI$Cal exclusively were unwilling to give up their legacy programs. Ms. Howe released a follow-up report in January 2019 outlining the continuing issues, unaddressed concerns, and the potential impact.



Records indicate that some entities are still submitting late financial statements for Fiscal Year 2017-2018, even with policies in place to forgo the submission of some financial reports in efforts to meet deadlines. Furthermore, due to all these issues, some entities are choosing to continue to operate their legacy systems, rather than utilize the newer FI$Cal system.



Ms. Yee is specifically concerned that the 154 departments currently on FI$Cal “will not have the ability to provide SCO with accurate financial statements at the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year.”



Despite troubling cost overruns and recurring delays, concerns expressed by the SCO, the FI$Cal project office and the California Department of Technology (CDT) have not been adequately addressing the State Auditor’s concerns.



There are signs FI$Cal’s problems are beginning to manifest themselves locally. In Chester, for example, a census-designated place in northeast California, the public utility has outlined delayed payments from the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to California Fire Assistance Agreement Cooperators and CalFire, which depends on the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) for how fire districts are paid for services rendered. OES has transferred to the FI$Cal system.



California’s Auditor, Ms. Howle, continues to monitor risks related to FI$Cal. The agency has asked the FI$Cal project office to prioritize including the Auditor’s recommended metrics, including entities’ utilization of and concerns with the system, in its report to the Legislature.



The state’s controller, Ms. Yee, is urging lawmakers to allocate additional resources to making the FI$Cal system work.



Meanwhile, many financial analysts remain alarmed that California’s tenuous fiscal standing may hinge entirely on whether Accenture and Oracle can deliver on their contractual obligations.