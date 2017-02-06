How Conservatives Must Live in Fascist/Totalitarian State

By

To be a supporter of freedom in The San Fran Bay Area is like being a Dodger fan at a Giants game—it has be a secret. We have seen car fires, people wearing #MAGA hats peppered sprayed—and when conservatives want to hear a gay guy speak about freedom, the Left riots—they are outraged that anyone could speak out against tyranny, fascism and socialism. ““If you witness what happened in Berkeley, actually they are so violent on top of it. I mean being a conservative in the Bay Area is like being a heretic,” says Ward. “You lead a double life. You can never tell your friends and co-workers.” Robert says several Bay Area conservatives have secret meet ups like the one KPIX 5 was invited to visit in the East Bay. Like the underground in Nazi controlled France, promoters of freedom need a secret handshake and not look different from the conquerors. That is what an Obama/Soros/Brown California looks like enemy held territory with punishment for those that refuse to cave in to the prison guards. Feel proud to live in the Bay Area—better weather than Moscow or Havana—with same values and policies.

CBS San Fran, 2/4/17



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Some East Bay conservatives say they live a secret life. They can never tell anyone what they really feel like in fear of their safety.

Robert Ward is coming out conservative, but in a place he says is risky for those who share his beliefs.

“If you witness what happened in Berkeley, actually they are so violent on top of it. I mean being a conservative in the Bay Area is like being a heretic,” says Ward. “You lead a double life. You can never tell your friends and co-workers.”

Robert says several Bay Area conservatives have secret meet ups like the one KPIX 5 was invited to visit in the East Bay.

Organizers asked not to disclose their location or the faces of anyone who attended, but insist this is the way it has to be in a liberal state.

“They seem to pride themselves on being diverse, and they are diverse about everything but their ideology,” says Ward. “I hope that in the future when people see Trump isn’t as scary as they think he is and a lot of the good things that happen and the prosperity comes back and the jobs come back, every one calms down a little bit.”