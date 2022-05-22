How Corruption and Vote Fraud Happens INSIDE the GOP

By

Literally, the son of Missouri GOP Senator Blunt was paid by a George Soros organization to pay people in Michigan NOT to register voters. That is called voter suppression, corruption. Where is the Michigan Attorney General—why hasn't Andy Blunt been indicted? Based on this, you would think the Republican National Committee would blacklist andy Blunt and his firm. Why haven't they? Especially since the RNC Chair is from Michigan!

NOW WE KNOW: Sen. Roy Blunt’s Son Andy and His Shadowy Consulting Firm Was Paying Michigan GOP Canvassers TO SINK Voter ID Expansion

By Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 5/20/22

Months ago The Gateway Pundit was told that Michigan canvassers were being paid NOT TO collect signatures to expand Voter ID laws in the state.

Democrats do not believe in Voter ID. It’s easier to cheat that way.

Michigan activists told The Gateway Pundit they were having difficulty reaching their goal because GOP canvassers were being paid by someone NOT to work.

Now we know who was behind this effort.

A Soros-linked dark money group was paying Groundgame Political Solutions to pay canvassers tens of thousands of dollars not to work on the issue.

Ground game Political Solutions, a shadowy consulting firm that a trio of Republican operatives—including Sen. Roy Blunt’s (R., Mo.) son, Andy Blunt.

The Free Beacon reported:

A George Soros-linked dark money behemoth has a peculiar partner in its bid to sink voter ID expansion in Michigan—a group of Republican operatives led by a sitting Republican senator’s son.

Over the past year, liberal dark money group Sixteen Thirty Fund has spent $2.5 million opposing a Republican-led petition drive to expand Michigan’s voter ID requirements. Nearly $400,000 of that money has gone to Groundgame Political Solutions, a shadowy consulting firm that a trio of Republican operatives—including Sen. Roy Blunt’s (R., Mo.) son, Andy Blunt—privately launched in May 2021, corporate filings show.

The firm, which Blunt first registered in Delaware before expanding it to 10 other states, functions as a stealthy subsidiary to Blunt’s public-facing canvassing company, HBS+. The setup has allowed Blunt and his partners, fellow Republican operatives Gregg Hartley and Meghan Cox, to rake in hundreds of thousands of dollars from deep-pocketed liberals without alienating their conservative clients.

The revelation shows just how far liberal operatives are willing to go to tank the ongoing voter ID expansion effort in the Great Lakes State. In at least one case, for example, the Sixteen Thirty Fund used its Republican allies at Groundgame to pay canvassers tens of thousands of dollars not to work on the issue.

That ploy saw Groundgame reach a November agreement with a Michigan petition gatherer that paid him $50,000 not to work on any “election reform” issue. Cox personally signed the contract, which the petition gatherer called a “scheme to pay off circulators not to engage” in the voter ID initiative.

