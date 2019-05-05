By

How Do People Afford to Live in the Bay Area? We Asked, You Answered

Devin Katayama, Carly Severn, KQED, 5/3/19

Eating leftovers from the Google cafeteria. Not having kids. Adult roommates.

These are just a few of the responses that came pouring in after we told you about how unaffordable the Bay Area has become since 2012. In an episode of The Bay podcast this week, we spoke with reporter Katy Murphy, from the Bay Area News Group team thatanalyzed rent and mortgage data over time. The responses were sobering, but so compelling — and recognizable — that we couldn’t stop reading.

Here are some common themes in what you told us (we’ve left commenter names anonymous.)

You’re Putting Off Things You Want to Do

“I don’t go out to lunch or dinner. I don’t pay to visit family elsewhere. I don’t take vacation that requires travel.”

“I can’t have kids. I can’t afford them.”

“If I had to live off my salary only, it would be a stretch. My husband and I are putting off retirement because living off retirement funds won’t cut it.”

“Working a job I wish I could quit but pays fairly well, so I am stuck.”

You’re Feeling the Strain Like Crazy

“Teacher here, and about 60% of my coworkers have a wealthier partner that allows them to stay in SF. It makes for an interesting dynamic and a fair number of those relationships/marriages are absolutely toxic because of the financial reality.”

“I work full time with three part time jobs, I’ve decided I can’t afford the luxury of children, a car, or eating out, I mean, I barely eat. I don’t go to the dentist or the doctor when I should. I don’t own new shoes.”

“My boyfriend who works at Google basically brings home food and snacks so I can eat.”

“The real sacrifice is feeling trapped…there are no options.”

Many respondents said they’re resigned to long commutes in order to continue living in the Bay Area. (Justin Sullivan/Getty)

Many of You Don’t See Things Changing Soon

“I always say that in order to ever consider living in the bay again, I’d have to win the lottery.”

“There’s 49 other states and thousands of other cities that will undoubtedly have the same jobs that are here.”

“I love the Bay and always will, but a small part of me hopes it collapses on itself. Maybe something better can be built from the remains, and this time we don’t let rich folks and real estate investors ruin it for the working class.”