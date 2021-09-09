How Good are the Vaccines? New infections are up 316% from last Labor Day

By

A year ago we did not have the vaccine. WITH the vaccine infections are up 316% in a year, from last Labor Day. At that time we did not have the vaccine? Tell me again why government is trying to mandate something that by their own numbers is not working? Oh, yes, it allows the drug companies to make lots of money—with NO legal liability for the results. “Daily coronavirus infections are more than four times what the U.S. was seeing on Labor Day last year, or a 316% increase, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And daily deaths are almost twice as high. Blame the highly contagious delta variant and a swath of Americans refusing easily accessible vaccines that most of the developing world is furiously scrambling to obtain. Hospitalizations are up 158% from a year ago, U.S. Health and Human Services data shows. The result: Some U.S. hospitals are getting so crowded with COVID-19 patients that physicians may soon be compelled to make life-or-death decisions on who gets an ICU bed.” Expect the failed policies of Fauci, Newsom and Biden to be re-instated—lockdowns, closed businesses, closed schools. How else do Democrats treat failure—but with more proven failed policies.

New infections are up 316% from last Labor Day; first-responders not rushing to get vaccine: Live COVID-19 updates

John Bacon Jorge L. Ortiz Grace Hauck, USA TODAY, 9/6/21

Daily coronavirus infections are more than four times what the U.S. was seeing on Labor Day last year, or a 316% increase, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And daily deaths are almost twice as high.

Blame the highly contagious delta variant and a swath of Americans refusing easily accessible vaccines that most of the developing world is furiously scrambling to obtain.

Hospitalizations are up 158% from a year ago, U.S. Health and Human Services data shows. The result: Some U.S. hospitals are getting so crowded with COVID-19 patients that physicians may soon be compelled to make life-or-death decisions on who gets an ICU bed.

“We are perilously close,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told CNN. “You’re going to have to make some very tough choices.”

The crisis has arrived in Mississippi, the state with the nation’s lowest vaccination rate at 38%. At the University of Mississippi Medical Center, the emergency room and intensive care unit are beyond capacity, almost all COVID patients. Risa Moriarity, executive vice chair of the hospital’s emergency department, described a “logjam” with beds in hallways and patients being treated in triage rooms.

“You leave work at the end of the day just exhausted by the effort it takes to (dig) that compassion up for people who are not taking care of themselves and the people around them,” Moriarity said.