How L.A. City Council—With MASSIVE Deficit—Waste its Time

The city of Los Angeles has lost its middle class, has a deficit of $234 million, on the way to one billion dollars in three years. The schools are a failure, streets are a wreck, in many places LA looks like a third world country. Crime is spiking and the police are protecting criminals from foreign nations.

But, the city council has time to develop, debate and vote on a resolution telling members of the U.S. Senate to vote against 12 of the Trump nominees for the Cabinet. Seriously does anybody think a Senator from North Dakota cares about eh obnoxious radicals on the Los Angeles City Council? What a waste of time. We all know that California Senators Feinstein and Harris will vote against almost all Trump nominees, bills and efforts. The California delegation can phone in their No votes—who cares? “Reasons are given for the opposition to each nominee in the resolution.

Sonny Perdue to head the Department of Agriculture. The real reason is that unlike the City Council members, none of the Trump nominees are totalitarians or Socialists.

City Council officially opposes 12 of Trump’s cabinet nominees

LA West Media, 2/3/17

The Los Angeles City Council today approved a resolution to oppose 12 cabinet nominees of President Donald Trump.

The resolution means the council now officially opposes a big majority

of Trump’s cabinet nominees, including Rick Perry to head the Department of

Energy, Ben Carson to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development,

Betsy DeVos to oversee the Department of Education, Rex Tillerson to head the

State Department and Jeff Sessions to lead the Department of Justice.

Reasons are given for the opposition to each nominee in the resolution.

For example, the opposition to Tillerson said the former CEO of ExxonMobil’s

appointment would “impact foreign relations negatively,” among other reasons.

The resolution also opposes Elaine Chao to head the Department of

Transportation, Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services,

Wilbur Ross to head the Department of Commerce, Andrew Puzder to head the

Department of Labor, Ryan Zinke to head the Department of the Interior and

Sonny Perdue to head the Department of Agriculture.

Councilman Paul Koretz, who co-introduced the resolution, also added an

amendment today including opposition to Steve Mnuchin to be Treasury Secretary.

Koretz called Mnuchin’s nomination an “insane appointment” due to him

being a wealthy Wall Street executive that ran OneWest Bank, which critics have

called “a foreclosure machine.”

“Steve Mnuchin is a world-class financier, banker and businessman, and

has played a key role in developing our plan to build a dynamic, booming

economy that will create millions of jobs,” Trump said in a statement in

November.

“His expertise and pro-growth ideas make him the ideal candidate to

serve as Secretary of the Treasury.”

The resolution was approved with an 11-0 vote.

Opposing some of Trump’s nominees is the latest maneuver by a council

that is finding itself increasingly at odds with the new president.

On Tuesday, the council officially opposed Trump nominee Scott Pruitt to

head the Environmental Protection Agency, which isn’t a cabinet post.

Trump’s moves to increase deportations and build a wall between Mexico

and the United States were strongly denounced by several council members, and

some have been drafting motions intended to fight the president’s immigration

policies.

The council has also approved the city’s $2 million donation to a legal

defense fund intended to help immigrants facing deportation.

Over the weekend, at least two council members — Jose Huizar and Mike

Bonin — joined protests at Los Angeles International Airport opposing Trump’s

ban on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Defense Secretary Gen. Jim Mattis, Homeland Secretary John F. Kelly and

Department of Veterans Affairs chief David Schulkin were the only cabinet

members not mentioned in the resolution.